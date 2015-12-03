Wyoming 68, Denver 52

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, and Wyoming used a late 16-0 run to snap Denver’s five-game winning streak with a 68-52 victory on Wednesday night at Magness Arena in Denver.

Sophomore guard Alexander Aka Gorski finished with 15 points, sophomore forward Alan Herndon added 12 points and five rebounds, and junior guard Jason McManamen had 10 points for Wyoming (5-2). Adams, who also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, was 11-for-11 at the free-throw line and had two steals.

The Cowboys shot 52.6 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Pioneers 29-21.

Senior guard Bryant Rucker scored 17 points and had three steals to lead Denver (5-2). The Pioneers shot just 40.4 percent from the floor, including 3-for-19 from 3-point range.

Wyoming led by as many 12 points, 18-6, midway through the first half as Denver sank just one of its first 10 shots. However, the Cowboys, who came in ranked 14th nationally averaging just 9.6 turnovers per game, gave the ball away 11 times in the first half alone, and the Pioneers took advantage, closing within 27-25 at halftime.

Denver took its first lead, 36-35, on a jumper by guard Nate Engesser with 15:15 remaining. The lead changed hands six more times after that before the Cowboys, sparked by six points by Adams, broke the game open with the 16-0 run.