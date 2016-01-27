Fresno State 71, Wyoming 60

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 25 points to lead Fresno State to a 71-60 victory over visiting Wyoming on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Junior guard Paul Watson scored 12 points and junior forward Karachi Edo had 11 for the Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Cullen Russo had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 32 points for the Cowboys (10-12, 3-6). He connected on only 7 of 19 field-goal attempts but made five 3-pointers and 13 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Fresno State scored the first six points, but Wyoming battled back to take a 9-8 lead. The Cowboys staged a 12-2 run to take a 23-12 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Hayden Dalton.

Wyoming led 33-21 with 5:27 to go in the opening period, but a 12-4 run by the Bulldogs helped them cut the deficit to four at the break.

Fresno State fell behind by seven early in the second period, but a 11-0 run put them up 44-40. The Cowboys briefly reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Adams, but the Bulldogs mounted a 15-3 run to take control.