FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresno State 71, Wyoming 60
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 27, 2016 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fresno State 71, Wyoming 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fresno State 71, Wyoming 60

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 25 points to lead Fresno State to a 71-60 victory over visiting Wyoming on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Junior guard Paul Watson scored 12 points and junior forward Karachi Edo had 11 for the Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Cullen Russo had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 32 points for the Cowboys (10-12, 3-6). He connected on only 7 of 19 field-goal attempts but made five 3-pointers and 13 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Fresno State scored the first six points, but Wyoming battled back to take a 9-8 lead. The Cowboys staged a 12-2 run to take a 23-12 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Hayden Dalton.

Wyoming led 33-21 with 5:27 to go in the opening period, but a 12-4 run by the Bulldogs helped them cut the deficit to four at the break.

Fresno State fell behind by seven early in the second period, but a 11-0 run put them up 44-40. The Cowboys briefly reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Adams, but the Bulldogs mounted a 15-3 run to take control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.