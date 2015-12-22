FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marshall 90, Wyoming 82
December 22, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marshall senior forward James Kelly scored a career-high 40 points, leading the Thundering Herd past Wyoming 90-82 Monday in the Global Sports Classic at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Thundering Herd (4-7) will face Grand Canyon in the championship game Tuesday. The Cowboys (7-5) will play Houston in the third-place game.

In a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle, Kelly’s three-point play with 1:46 to play put the Thundering Herd up 80-76. Marshall was able to hold on down the stretch, despite a big game from Wyoming senior guard Josh Adams.

Adams, coming off a 31-point performance against Omaha, finished with 37 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. Adams entered the game fourth in the nation in scoring, but he couldn’t lead a late Cowboys charge.

Forward Jason McManamen added 18 for Wyoming, which saw its modest two-game win streak snapped.

After starting the season 0-6, Marshall has now won four of five.

Marshall closed out the first half with a 7-0 run in the final 2:50 and took a 44-37 lead into halftime. James had 16 points in the first half to lead the Thundering Herd. Adams had 19 in the first half for the Cowboys.

Wyoming opened the second half with a run of its own and grabbed a 50-46 lead with 15 minutes to play. Marshall regained the lead shortly after and was ahead 68-65 with five minutes to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
