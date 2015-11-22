Montana State 83, Wyoming 82

Guard Marcus Colbert’ s 3-point shot with just under four minutes left gave Montana State the lead and the Bobcats hung on to pin a 83-82 loss on Wyoming on Sunday afternoon at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Mont.

Colbert and fellow guard Tyler Hall combined for 54 of the 83 Bobcats points. Colbert was 10-of-18 shooting for 29 points while Hall was 10 of 19 for 25 points.

Wyoming guard Josh Adams led all scorers with 36 points.

Colbert’ s two free throws with 47 seconds left gave the Bobcats (3-2) an 81-78 lead. Adams missed one of two free-throw attempts eight seconds later that would have closed the gap to one.

Wyoming (2-2) had one last chance with four seconds left but a foul put Colbert on the line for two more free throws that would be the difference.

The Cowboys inbounded the ball and a last-second 3-pointer by Adams accounted for the final score.

Both teams sizzled from 3-point range as each team shot 48 percent on 12 of 25 attempts.

The Cowboys stayed in the game thanks to their free-throw shooting as they connected on 22 of 31 attempts. The Bobcats went to the free-throw line only 18 times and made 13.

Wyoming held a 31-30 halftime lead.

The first half was as even as the score. Montana State shot 48 percent from the field as compared to Wyoming’ s 40 percent.

Adams led Wyoming with nine first-half points and Hall and Colbert paced Montana State with seven each.