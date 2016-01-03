FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nevada 71, Wyoming 68
January 3, 2016 / 1:34 AM / 2 years ago

Nevada 71, Wyoming 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nevada 71, Wyoming 68

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman came off the bench to score 23 points, leading Nevada to a 71-68 victory over Wyoming in a Mountain West Conference game on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Freshman forward Cameron Oliver had 15 points and eight rebounds for Nevada (9-5, 1-1 Mountain West).

Senior guard Josh Adams had 26 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming (7-8, 0-2). Sophomore forward Alan Herndon scored 13 points and freshman guard Justin James had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Nevada outscored Wyoming 9-2 in the first three minutes, but the Cowboys responded with an 8-1 run to tie the score. The teams exchanged leads a number of times in the first half. The Wolf Pack led 27-23 with 5:16 to play in the opening half, but the Cowboys answered with an 11-0 run and carried a 37-34 lead into the break.

Nevada started the second half with a 10-0 run to take a 44-37 lead on a dunk by Coleman. Wyoming gradually closed the gap and cut the deficit to one on a free throw by Adams with 43 seconds to go, but Coleman made a clutch 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and the Wolf Pack did not relinquish the lead.

