Wyoming 70, New Mexico 68

Guard Josh Adams scored 38 points to lead Wyoming to a 70-68 win over New Mexico on Saturday at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.

Adams was the offense during the last five minutes for Wyoming, scoring nine of its final 10 points as the Cowboys (10-9, 3-3 Mountain West) staved off a frantic push by the Lobos.

Guards Elijah Brown and Xavier Adams combined for 11 points down the stretch as the Lobos closed within one at 67-66 with 26 seconds remaining.

A foul by New Mexico forward Sam Logwood put guard Jason McManamen on the line, where he made one of two shots to put Wyoming up 68-66.

The Lobos (10-8, 3-2) took the ball out but were unable to get a shot off when guard Cullen Neal turned the ball over. Xavier Adams fouled Josh Adams, who sank both free throws.

Forward Tim Williams scored 17 points to lead five Lobos who scored in double figures.

New Mexico shot 49.1 percent from the field and held a 37-25 advantage on the glass. But Wyoming made 12 of 31 3-point attempts and the Lobos were 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The first half was tightly contested with five ties and five lead changes. The largest lead was when Adams made a 3-point shot to put Wyoming up 25-20.