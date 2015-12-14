Wyoming 62, New Mexico State 59

New Mexico State rallied from a 15-point deficit against Wyoming but came up short in a 62-59 nonconference loss Sunday night in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Cowboys were led by the guard play of Josh Adams (22 points), Jason McManamen (15) and Justin James (13).

Guard Ian Baker led the Aggies with 20 points.

New Mexico State (5-4) went without a made field goal from 15:13 remaining in the game until 10:41 was left. In that span, Wyoming went on a 10-2 run, eight of the points scored by James, to build a 58-43 lead.

Wyoming (6-4) then made only two field goals until 1:29 remained, one of them a 3-pointer that put the Cowboys ahead 56-53. Baker heated up for the Aggies during that stretch, scoring 11 points during a 16-3 run.

New Mexico State could never take the lead although the Aggies kept the game within five points in the waning minutes.

Two free throws each by forward Jordan Naughton and Adams in the last 14 seconds kept the Cowboys ahead. Adams made his foul shots with six seconds remaining. New Mexico State forward Pascal Siakam made an uncontested dunk with three seconds left to cut the lead to 62-59.

James was fouled with one second left. He missed the free throws, but the Aggies had no chance to set up a shot.