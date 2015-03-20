Preview: Wyoming vs. Northern Iowa

A standout season for Northern Iowa keeps gettingbetter. The Panthers, who won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and havematched the program’s single-season record for victories, followed up those feats Sundayby garnering the highest NCAA Tournament seed in its history. Northern Iowa is thefifth seed in the East Region and will face 12th-seeded Wyoming onFriday in Seattle.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, stolean NCAA bid and knocked an at-large team off the bubble by winning the MountainWest Conference tournament as a fourth seed Saturday in Las Vegas. The Cowboysfinished 11-7 during Mountain West play but regrouped to post threehard-fought wins in the conference tourney to earn coach Larry Shyatt his firstBig Dance berth in his 10 seasons as a head coach. Overall, it’s the program’sfirst conference tournament title since 1988 and its first trip to the NCAAs since2002.

ABOUT WYOMING (25-9): San Diego State, BoiseState and Colorado State were considered the conference’s most likely NCAATourney participants heading to Las Vegas last week, but the Cowboys –following a 67-65 win over Utah State in the quarterfinals – outlasted theBroncos 71-66 in overtime in the semis and then outdueled the Aztecs 45-43 inSaturday’s championship tilt. Senior forward Larry Nance Jr., who missed fourlate-season games due to a bout with mononucleosis, wound up pacing the teamwith 16.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while junior guard Josh Adams averaged 13.1points and 3.5 assists. At 8.1 points and six rebounds per game, senior forwardDerek Cooke Jr. also is a key cog for Wyoming, whose forte is defense inallowing 56 points per outing which ranked ninth nationally.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (30-3): Coach Ben Jacobson’s Pantherswere edged out by Wichita State for first place in the Missouri Valley regularseason, but rebounded rather nicely with three dominant wins in the conferencetourney, beating Bradley, Loyola Chicago and Illinois State by a combined 48points. Like Wyoming, the Panthers got it done defensively, holding opponentsto 54.3 points per game – which ranks only behind Virginia (50.7), San Diego State(53.1) and Kentucky (54) nationally. Senior forward Seth Tuttle, who finishedthird in the conference in scoring (15.3 points) and rebounding (6.8) whileshooting a league-best 61.6 percent from the floor, was named the MVC LarryBird Player of the Year, while junior guard Wes Washpun (7.7 points) garnered theconference’s Sixth Man of the Year award and senior guard Deon Mitchell (7.4points, 45.2 percent 3-point shooting) was an all-conference honorable-mentionselection.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa will be making its sixth NCAATournament appearance and first since 2010, when the ninth-seeded Panthers beateighth-seeded UNLV and shocked No. 1 seed Kansas 69-67 before falling toMichigan State in the Sweet 16.

2. Wyoming will be making its 14thNCAA Tourney appearance and first since 2002, when the 11th-seededCowboys upended sixth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round before losing tothird-seeded Arizona.

3. The Panthers-Cowboys winner will face thewinner of the contest between fourth-seeded Louisville and 13th-seededUC Irvine on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 63, Wyoming 54