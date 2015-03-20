FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54
March 20, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES with next opponent in graph 2)

Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54: Reserve PaulJesperson scored 16 points as the Panthers received a huge boost from their bench inposting a second-round NCAA Tournament victory in Seattle.

Seth Tuttle added 14 points and a game-high ninerebounds for fifth-seeded Northern Iowa (31-3), which set the program’ssingle-season record for wins and advanced to meet fourth-seeded Louisville in Sunday’s round of 32. ThePanthers, who also received 13 points from Nate Buss and 10 apiece from DeonMitchell and Wes Washpun, hit 9-of-18 3-pointers and enjoyed a 29-22 reboundingadvantage as their reserves outscored Wyoming’s 41-2.

Larry Nance Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds topace the 12th-seeded Cowboys (25-10), the Mountain West tournamentchampions who were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002. CharlesHankerson Jr. added 15 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting and Derek Cooke Jr.had nine points for Wyoming, which had 12 turnovers and was outscored 16-3 at thefree-throw line.

Northern Iowa led 35-24 at intermission andscored the first eight points of the second half as part of an 11-1 run to goup 46-25 with 15:20 to go before Nance, who had managed only two free throwsin the first 25 minutes, scored 12 inan 18-4 run that cut the deficit to 50-43 with 10:35 left. That was as close as the Cowboys would get as the Panthers answered with a 12-5run to push their lead to 62-48 with 4:54 to play, and the margin never fell below12 points from there.

Wyoming hit its first four shots to take an early9-8 lead, but Jesperson’s 3-pointer highlighted a 10-0 run that gave NorthernIowa a lead that it would never relinquish. The Panthers took their largestlead of the opening 20 minutes at 35-21 with 34 seconds remaining, butHankerson beat the buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer of the half to pull theCowboys within 11 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa improved to 16-3 inroad/neutral-site games this season, trailing only Villanova (17) for the most road/neutralvictories nationally. … Wyoming finished 4-10 when scoring fewerthan 60 points. … Tuttle started his 135th game – every contest inhis four-year career at Northern Iowa – to tie Johnny Moran atop the school’s all-timelist.

