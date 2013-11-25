Preview: Wyoming at Ohio State

Shooting woes continue to plague No. 8 Ohio State heading into Monday’s game with visiting Wyoming, but it hasn’t cost the Buckeyes a game as of yet. Through four contests, Thad Matta’s team is averaging 71 points per game, and is doing so while hitting just 41.9 percent of its field goal attempts and 28.6 percent of its 3-pointers. “A lot of shooting is confidence and having the mental toughness to step up and consistently do things right,” Matta said following his team’s most recent victory over American. “Also, the great shooting teams first have to be great passing teams and we made some bad passes to open shooters.”

Senior point guard Aaron Craft has struggled mightily, making just 10-of-29 field goals and 0-of-5 3-pointers. Craft, who leads the Buckeyes in minutes per game at 35.5, does pace the Buckeyes in free throws made (22) and attempted (31) for a team shooting 67.5 from the line. Amir Williams, who scored a career-high 16 points in Wednesday’s win over American, is 12-of-17 from the field and 14-of-17 from the line, both improvements from last season’s numbers as a reserve.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WYOMING (4-1): The Cowboys have feasted upon weaker teams such as Arkansas State and Jackson State while their lone loss came at Colorado. Riley Grabau has scored 16 or more points in every game with the exception of the Colorado game, when he was held to nine. The junior put up a career-high 20 points Friday in a 70-53 victory at South Dakota.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (4-0): Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they have a schedule in November and December that should allow them to improve a shooting percentage ranked 248th in the nation before getting into Big Ten play. Ohio State’s next seven games are at home, where they have won 70 straight against unranked opponents. The last defeat came at the hands of West Virginia in December of 2008.

TIP-INS

1. Craft is the first Ohio State player with 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals.

2. The Buckeyes hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, including a victory in the NIT Championship game in 1986.

3. The Cowboys, who won the 1943 NCAA title, last made the tournament in 2002.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 73, Wyoming 61