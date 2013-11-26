(Updated: Minor editing 2ND graph)

No. 6 Ohio State 65, Wyoming 50: Lenzelle Smith Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds as the Buckeyes turned back the visiting Cowboys.

Smith Jr. made 5-of-8 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (5-0). Amir Williams notched a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and Aaron Craft scored 10 second-half points.

Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points, but only six in the second half due to foul trouble, and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (4-2). Derek Cooke Jr. came up with eight points and seven rebounds and Riley Grabau chipped in with eight in falling short of double digits for the first time this season.

The Cowboys went up 43-39 with 14:17 remaining but soon went cold from the field just as Craft started to heat up for the Buckeyes. Craft scored 10 points as part of an 18-4 run, giving the Buckeyes a 10-point lead that they would not relinquish.

The Buckeyes led for all but 24 seconds of the first half, but couldn’t shake free from the Cowboys and Nance Jr., who had 11 points. Ohio State went up 13-7 behind a pair of 3-pointers by Scott and later led 28-20, but Nance Jr. scored six points in the final 2:34 to send Wyoming into halftime down 38-34.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cowboys hit 15-of-27 shots in the first half but just 4-of-26 in the second half. ... Craft did not attempt a shot in 11 first-half minutes. ... Shannon Scott contributed seven points, four rebounds and three assists for the Buckeyes.