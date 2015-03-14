Preview: Wyoming vs. San Diego State

San Diego State is no stranger to the championship game of theMountain West Conference tournament, having made it to the title contest in six of the last seven seasons. Wyoming, on the other hand, hasn‘tbeen there much but has more motivation for the game, which will beplayed on Saturday in Las Vegas. While the second-seeded Aztecs seemto have an NCAA Tournament berth locked up, the fourth-seeded Cowboysneed the automatic berth that comes with a MWC title inorder to join the field of 68.

SanDiego State won both regular-season meetings by an average margin of 17 points, though in one of the games -a 26-point Aztecs win - the Cowboys’ leading scorer, Larry NanceJr., was out with mononucleosis. Nance is back, averaging 16.7 pointsand 7.8 rebounds while Josh Adams gives coach Larry Shyatt anotherscorer, coming off a 27-point effort against Boise State in thesemifinals. While coach Steve Fisher’s squad is winning because ofits defense, allowing 53.4 points per game, the trio of Aqeel Quinn (11.5), WinstonShepard (11.3) and J.J. O‘Brien (10) givesthe team balance on offense.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WYOMING (24-9): The Cowboysare becoming the cardiac kids, playing overtime in two of their lastthree games, with all three contests decided by five orfewer points. Shyatt would rather have easier wins, but he‘sconfident his team will be ready for another close one against SanDiego State if it comes to that. “Neither (of the last two wins)came easy. They trailed. They had to come back,” Shyatt told reporters.“Their connectiveness is something that still excites me. We‘llgive it our best shot.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (26-7): SanDiego State has had a penchant for slow starts at times this season,but the second half always seems to be the Aztecs’ time, as it was inthe win over UNLV in the tournament quarterfinals. Ask the team‘splayers, and they give Fisher the credit for giving them an extraboost with his coaching. “Coach Fish always comes in and fires usup,” Quinn told the San Diego Union Tribune. “Then the other teambetter watch out. Once you get that from Coach Fish, the energy andaggression from him trickles on down.”

TIP-INS

1. Nance is 16th on the Wyoming career scoring list with 1,356 points.

2. San Diego State is the No. 2seed in the tournament, with the second seed going 7-0 in theMWC final.

3. Wyoming fell to San Diego State in 2006 - its only tournament title game appearance.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 69,Wyoming 63