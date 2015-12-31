San Diego State 67, Wyoming 55

Senior forward Winston Shepard had 16 points and 11 rebounds and freshman point guard Jeremy Hemsley also scored 16 points as San Diego State delivered a 67-55 victory over Wyoming in the Mountain West opener for both teams on Wednesday night in San Diego.

Sophomore guard Trey Kell added 14 points for the Aztecs (8-6), who halted a two-game losing streak. Senior center Skylar Spencer collected 12 rebounds and San Diego State had a 50-26 edge on the boards, including 21 on the offensive glass.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 16 points for the Cowboys (7-7), who lost their third consecutive game. Sophomore forward Hayden Dalton added 13 points and junior guard Jason McManamen had 11.

San Diego State’s proficiency on the boards helped it overcome 36.2 percent shooting from the field, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range. The Aztecs limited the Cowboys to 36.5 percent from the field.

Wyoming trailed by 10 at halftime but controlled the first 10 minutes of the second half and pulled within 44-40 on a 3-pointer by McManamen with 10:17 left.

Hemsley answered with consecutive 3-pointers to give San Diego State a 10-point bulge and he later added a jumper to make it 55-43 with 7:40 left.

McManamen buried another 3-pointer to pull Wyoming within 59-49 with 4:12 remaining. The Cowboys closed within nine on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Alan Herndon with 1:11 to play but didn’t score again.

Wyoming scored the first basket and San Diego State followed with the next 10 points. The Aztecs’ lead reached 25-7 on a jumper by freshman guard Ben Perez with 8:59 left before the Cowboys whittled away and trailed 35-25 at the break.