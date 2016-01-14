San Jose State 62, Wyoming 55

Junior guard Gary Williams Jr. came off the bench to post 16 points and seven rebounds, leading San Jose State to a 62-55 victory over visiting Wyoming on Wednesday night at the Event Center in San Jose, Calif.

Freshman forward Ryan Welage had 13 points and seven rebounds for San Jose State (6-11, 1-4 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Frank Rogers scored 11 points. Freshman guard Brandon Clarke had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore forward Alan Herndon scored 14 points for Wyoming (9-9, 2-3). Junior guard Jason McManamen had 13 points. Senior guard Josh Adams added 10.

Wyoming jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the opening minutes and led 11-5 before San Jose State came to life with an 8-0 run. A subsequent 11-2 run put the Spartans up 24-16 following a jumper by Williams. The Spartans took a 32-19 lead on a layup by Clarke and carried a 34-23 advantage into the break.

Wyoming cut San Jose State’s lead to 42-37 on a jumper by sophomore guard Trey Washington III and got within three when Washington scored again moments later. The Cowboys cut the deficit to one on a couple of occasions in the final minutes, but the Spartans held on to win.