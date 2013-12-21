Preview: Xavier at Alabama

Alabama looks to rebound from a tough home loss as it continues a challenging non-conference slate Saturday against Xavier. The Crimson Tide, who have already played Duke and Oklahoma and pay a visit to UCLA later this month, dropped a hard-fought 72-67 decision against No. 9 Wichita State on Tuesday. Trevor Releford returned from a one-game layoff due to a hip issue to score 22 points in the setback, which saw Alabama held under 70 points for the third straight game.

Xavier enters on a bit of an emotional high after a 64-47 victory over in-state rival Cincinnati last Saturday, the Musketeers’ third straight victory following a three-game losing streak. Head coach Chris Mack’s squad limited the Bearcats to a woeful 14-of-42 showing from the floor and produced a 33-20 advantage on the boards in another standout defensive effort. Xavier entered the week ranked 35th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 63.5 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT XAVIER (8-3): The Musketeers have been among the better shooting teams early on and their marksmanship saved them from an otherwise sloppy showing against Cincinnati. While Mack’s team turned the ball over 20 times, it made 11-of-16 shots from long range and finished with a 56.4 percent mark overall. Sophomore forward James Farr has emerged into a threat off the bench, burying 13-of-16 shots and averaging 6.7 rebounds in limited action over his last three games.

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-5): Releford has been the constant for the Crimson Tide, pacing the team in scoring (17) and assists (2.7). However, his support on the offensive end has been up and down as second-leading scorer Retin Obasohan has scored at least 18 points in three of his last six games while being limited to single digits in the other three. Guard Levi Randolph scored 20 points against North Florida on Dec. 4 before producing just one point two games later and being held to seven points in 30 minutes against Wichita State.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier entered the week ranked 326th in the country with a 61.6 percent showing from the free-throw line.

2. Crimson Tide G Rodney Cooper is averaging 15 points over his last two games after scoring in single digits in his previous seven.

3. Alabama owns a 3-2 series advantage but Xavier has won 10 of its last 14 games against SEC teams.

PREDICTION: Alabama 70, Xavier 67