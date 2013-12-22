FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xavier 77, Alabama 74
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 22, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Xavier 77, Alabama 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 77, Alabama 74: Matt Stainbrook and Isaiah Philmore each scored 17 points as the Musketeers rallied in the second half to earn a road win over the Crimson Tide.

Dee Davis scored 12 points for Xavier (9-3), which went 22-of-28 from the free-throw line. Philmore pulled down 12 rebounds as the Musketeers won the board battle 38-34.

Trevor Releford led Alabama (5-6) with 17 points while Shannon Hale added a career-best 14. Levi Randolph contributed 13 points for the Crimson Tide, which missed 10 of their 30 free-throw attempts.

Xavier jumped ahead early before the Crimson Tide came back to take the lead with less than 13 minutes to go until halftime. Alabama led by as many as nine before settling for a 33-26 advantage at the break.

The Crimson Tide were still up seven with less than eight minutes to play before the Musketeers went on a game-changing 16-4 run over four-plus minutes to take the lead for good. Alabama cut the lead to one in the final minute, but Xavier hit all six of its free throws in the last 27 seconds to clinch the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Semaj Christon, Xavier’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, shot 4-of-11 and finished with nine points. … Alabama shot 42.1 percent from the 3-point line after entering the game shooting 32.3 percent for the season. … Xavier and Alabama have split the six-game all-time series.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.