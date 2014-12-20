Preview: Xavier at Auburn

Xavier has had no issues taking care of business against SEC teams, a trend it hopes to maintain Saturday at Auburn. The Musketeers have won three games in a row, a streak sandwiched by double-digit victories over Alabama and Missouri, which suffered a 74-58 home loss to Xavier on Saturday in the Musketeers’ first true road game of the season. Dee Davis scored a season-high 17 points for Xavier, which is 13-4 against the SEC since 2008.

Auburn’s woeful offensive performance this season was turned around - at least for one game - in an 80-62 victory over Winthrop on Wednesday. Cinmeon Bowers produced 19 points and 17 rebounds but his teammates were 19-for-48 from the floor as the Tigers were left with a 40.7 percent mark on the season, the lowest percentage among the 14 SEC squads. Wednesday’s win marked the first of five straight home games for Auburn before conference play begins Jan. 6 at Vanderbilt.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT XAVIER (8-2): The Musketeers rank among the nation’s leaders in several offensive categories, entering Thursday’s action 13th in the country in scoring (82.2), but they have been just a tad sloppy of late. Xavier turned the ball over 17 times against Missouri after giving it up 18 times in a rout of IUPUI on Dec. 9. Floor general Davis has been somewhat immune to the issue, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3:1 over his last four games and ranking fourth in the Big East in that category overall (2.4:1).

ABOUT AUBURN (4-5): Depth has been an issue all season for the Tigers, but their ranks have been bolstered tremendously in the past week as star guard Antoine Mason has returned from a sprained ankle and the frontcourt has received two new bodies. Freshman Trayvon Reed, who stands 7-2, became eligible two games ago and broke out for the first time against Winthrop with eight rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes. Forward Alex Thompson, who missed the start of the season for personal reasons, made his debut Wednesday and contributed eight points and six boards off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Mason is averaging 13.5 points in 28 minutes since his return.

2. Musketeers freshman F Trevon Bluiett is averaging 9.3 points over a four-game stretch after posting a 17.2 mark over the first six games of the season.

3. Xavier has won the last four meetings, the last two coming in 2008.

PREDICTION: Xavier 73, Auburn 70