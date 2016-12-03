Preview: Xavier at Baylor

No. 11 Baylor attempts to knock off its fourth ranked team in the first month of the season when the Bears host No. 7 Xavier on Saturday afternoon in one of the nation’s marquee matchups of the weekend. Baylor boasts wins over Oregon, Michigan State and Louisville – the final two while winning the Battle 4 Atlantis – and will be tested by one of the country’s most talented backcourt trios.

The Bears are 7-0 for the first time since 2011-12 and can tie the fifth-best start in the program’s history with a deep lineup that is led by 6-10 junior Johnathan Motley, who averages 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. Junior J.P. Macura and Trevon Bluiett, along with sophomore Edmond Sumner, combine to average almost 50 points from the backcourt for Xavier while the Musketeers own a plus-10.4 margin on the boards. Xavier has scored at least 83 points in five of its seven games, including the 85-55 rout of North Dakota State on Tuesday. “I thought the offense flowed well, we shared the ball a lot,” Musketeers swingman Malcolm Bernard told reporters after Monday’s win. “I love the way we played offense. I thought it was fun, it was exciting.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT XAVIER (7-0): Bluiett, who scored 23 against North Dakota State, leads the team at 17.7 points per game while Macura (16.7) has drained a team-high 14 from 3-point range and Sumner (14.6) is averaging a team-best 4.6 assists. The Musketeers are getting deeper on the front line as sophomore Kaiser Gates has provided six points, five rebounds and a block in limited action over two games since returning from a knee injury. “His (conditioning) is probably the thing that’s going to keep him back from playing more right now, it’s not his knee,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters.

ABOUT BAYLOR (7-0): Motley leads the way while shooting 50 percent from the field and has gotten help inside from 7-0 junior Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., who averages 9.3 points with team highs in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (29). Junior guard Manu Lecomte (12.4 points per game), a transfer from Miami (Fla.), leads the team at 5.3 assists per game but has struggled offensively after a fast start while averaging seven points in the last three. Junior guard Al Freeman also scores 11.9 per contest for the Bears, who are allowing 58.7 points and 39.1 percent shooting over the first seven games.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won 37 straight home non-conference contests and Xavier is on a 21-game winning streak against non-league teams overall.

2. Xavier’s 6-10 junior F Sean O’Mara is averaging 8.1 points and shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

3. The Bears have won both previous meetings, including a 75-70 triumph in a regional semifinal during the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Xavier 75, Baylor 72