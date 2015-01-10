Preview: Xavier at Butler

Xavier looks for its seventh victory in nine games when it visits Butler in Saturday’s Big East contest. The Musketeers have a loss in conference play and that came on the road at DePaul, so they will be looking for a better effort in famed Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are typically a hard team to beat at home and were 7-0 in front of their fans this season until they fell 66-62 to Providence on Tuesday.

Butler received 18 points from Kellen Dunham against Providence but shot just 33.9 percent from the field. “We have to learn from this one and bounce back and get ready for another really good team on Saturday,” Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. The Musketeers put forth a strong second half – highlighted by a late-game 20-6 run – to post a 69-58 win over No. 19 Seton Hall on Wednesday.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (11-4, 2-1 Big East): Forward Trevon Bluiett leads the Musketeers with a 13.1 scoring average and forward Matt Stainbrook is shooting 64.4 percent from the field while averaging 11.8 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds. Point guard Dee Davis has been effective by averaging 9.8 points and leading the team in assists (5.5) and steals (26). Guard Remy Abell (9.8 average) has been steady while guard Myles Davis (9.9) leads the squad with 27 3-point baskets and forward James Farr collects 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the way with 18 blocked shots.

ABOUT BUTLER (11-5, 1-2): Dunham averages a team-best 17 points per game and has knocked down a team-leading 41 3-pointers. Forward Roosevelt Jones (11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds) is the only other player averaging in double digits while guard Alex Barlow (8.3 points) has been a fine contributor with 41 steals, including a career-high seven in the loss to the Friars. Forward Kameron Woods had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season in the loss to Providence and is averaging 7.3 points and a team-best nine rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Musketeers won both meetings last season and have a 33-17 lead in the series.

2. Xavier’s Myles Davis is 35-of-39 from the free-throw line.

3. Butler is 1-5 this season when shooting below 40 percent.

PREDICTION: Butler 62, Xavier 61