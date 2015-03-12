Preview: Xavier vs. Butler

(Updated: UPDATES first tip-in)

Xavier appears to be in good shape as Selection Sunday nears, but a win over No. 22 Butler in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament in New York on Thursday would certainly clinch a berth in the field of 68. The sixth-seeded Musketeers have been up and down over the last month - and for much of the season, for that matter - but they posted a resounding 73-56 win over the Bulldogs last month. “We definitely played up to our potential,” Xavier guard Myles Davis told reporters that night. “I think there’s still more to come.”

The Musketeers followed that win by losing two straight games, although they bounced back to defeat Creighton 74-73 to finish the regular season 9-9 in conference play. Third-seeded Butler closed its regular season with a 68-64 triumph at Providence as the team has allowed 57.3 points per game since the loss to Xavier. “Sometimes you say it just to say it, but this is a really good team,” coach Chris Holtmann told reporters after his squad wrapped up the Big East season with a 12-6 mark.

TV: 9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (19-12): The Musketeers boast a balanced scoring attack in which six players average between 8.3 and 12.2 points, led by freshman Trevon Bluiett, who has shot below 37 percent from the field in five of the last six contests. Matt Stainbrook was brilliant against the Bluejays in the regular-season finale, going 11-of-14 en route to 26 points while adding nine rebounds and three assists. Xavier ranks in the top 30 nationally in assists (fifth), field-goal percentage (24th) and scoring (30th) and averaged 74.5 points in the first two games against the Bulldogs this season.

ABOUT BUTLER (22-9): Kellen Dunham is the clear No. 1 scorer for the Bulldogs, averaging 16.6 points with a team-high 72 3-pointers, although he is just 7-of-24 over the past two games. Kameron Woods has been terrific over that same two-game stretch, grabbing 28 rebounds to go with 21 points and four steals, not to mention efficient 6-of-8 shooting. Roosevelt Jones led the way with 16 points against Providence and went 8-of-8 from the foul line - a nice performance for a player who shoots 61.3 percent from the stripe overall.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game awaits either No. 2 seed Georgetown or 10th-seeded Creighton.

2. Jones, a 6-4 swingman, has not attempted a 3-pointer this season and has taken only one over the last two years.

3. Stainbrook, one of the nation’s top passing centers, has recorded multiple assists in 13 of his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 66, Butler 64