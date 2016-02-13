Preview: Xavier at Butler

Xavier began the week with the highest rating in school history. But the fourth-ranked Musketeers now head to Butler for a Big East contest on Saturday trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since last February after getting upset at Creighton on Tuesday night.

The 70-56 loss to the Bluejays snapped a five-game win streak for Xavier, which shot just 30 percent overall --including 1-for-21 from 3-point range -- and fell behind 21-4 to start the game. The Musketeers, who trailed by as many as 18 points, fell two games behind No. 1 Villanova in the Big East standings with six games to go, including a Feb. 24 date with the Wildcats at the Cintas Center. That potential showdown was the furthest thing on Xavier coach Chris Mack’s mind following the loss at Creighton after his squad seemed to ignore his pre-game instructions to focus on not giving up early transition 3-pointers or settling for jump shots on offense. “It was almost as if we didn’t talk about that, which is disappointing, and it’s why we got our (rear) handed to us tonight,” Mack told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Because we set the tone by doing those things -- or not doing those things, if you will.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT XAVIER (21-3, 9-3 Big East): The Musketeers have four players averaging in double figures led by sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett (15.2), who also is third on the team in rebounding (6.7). Freshman guard Edmond Sumner is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists and has been named the Big East’s Freshman of the Week four times. Junior guard Myles Davis (10.7) leads the team in assists (3.8) while 6-10 senior forward James Farr (10.5) tops the squad in rebounding (8.2), which also ranks third in the Big East.

ABOUT BUTLER (17-7, 6-6): The Bulldogs are tied for sixth place with Providence starting the weekend but have won three straight and four of their last five. Four players average in double figures, including senior guard Kellen Dunham (16.1) and senior swingman Roosevelt Jones (14.3) -- both of whom were preseason first team all-Big East picks. Sophomore forward Kelan Martin (16.1) is tied with Dunham for the team scoring lead while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range and junior forward Andrew Chrabascz (10.4) also is averaging in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Jones, who iced Wednesday’s 81-75 victory at Seton Hall on a contested runner with 20 seconds left, leads Butler in both rebounds (6.9) and assists (4.8).

2. Xavier, which is shooting 73.1 percent at the free throw line, has made as many free throws (462) as its opponents have attempted (462).

3. The Musketeers, who took the first meeting 88-69 on Jan. 2, have won 15 of the last 19 against the Bulldogs -- nine of the past 12 at Butler’s famed Hinkle Fieldhouse.

PREDICTION: Xavier 84, Butler 79