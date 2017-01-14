Preview: Xavier at Butler

Although both Xavier and Butler sit near the top of the Big East standings, neither program offered much resistance to the class of the conference in their most recent setbacks. Both teams will try to avoid consecutive losses Saturday when the 14th-ranked Musketeers visit Hinkle Fieldhouse to square off against the 13th-ranked Bulldogs.

Butler proved worthy of its ranking by defeating each of the first four top-25 foes it faced - including former top-ranked Villanova last week - but was no match for eighth-ranked Creighton in a 75-64 loss on Wednesday. "We have a lot of work ahead of us. Right now, we're just not good enough to take on a team like (Creighton), especially on the road. The first half showed that," coach Chris Holtmann told reporters after his Bulldogs fell behind by 20 at halftime and trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half. Xavier didn't fare any better in its most recent showdown despite the season debut of last year's third-leading scorer Myles Davis, missing 14-of-15 shots midway through the first half to squander an early eight-point lead before falling behind by as many as 29 after intermission in a 79-54 defeat at Villanova. "Well, the annual Villanova (butt) kicking. I'm getting really tired of it," Musketeers coach Chris Mack said at the beginning of his postgame press conference.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (13-3, 3-1 Big East): Mack, whose team ranks ninth in the conference in 3-point percentage (33.2), said his team "fell in love with the 3-point shot because it was difficult to get in the lane" against Villanova, which forced the Musketeers into a 6-for-32 effort beyond the arc. Davis was reinstated last weekend after sitting out the first 15 contests due to misdemeanor charges for damaging his former girlfriend's property, but the senior guard was held scoreless in 13 minutes off the bench after averaging 10.8 points in 2015-16. Second-leading scorer Edmond Sumner (15.3 points) led Xavier with 11 points in 35 minutes against the Wildcats despite briefly leaving the game after appearing to hurt his left shoulder early in the first half.

ABOUT BUTLER (14-3, 3-2): One of the Bulldogs' top priorities will be to find easier shots for leading scorer Kelan Martin (16.8 points), who is scoring only 12 points per game on 30.3 percent from the field in Big East play after averaging 18.8 points on 44.6-percent shooting during non-conference action. Andrew Chrabascz (11.4) has also struggled to score recently, totaling 41 points in league contests after posting a season-high 28 in the non-conference finale against Vermont on Dec. 21. Avery Woodson (8.6) led Butler with 14 points Wednesday and ranks second on the team in 3-pointers (35) - one behind Martin - while freshman Kamar Baldwin (8.5 points, team-high 1.9 steals) is averaging 11.7 points over his last three outings and has recorded at least one steal in six straight.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier leads the all-time series 37-18 and has won the last four meetings.

2. Butler turnover margin of plus-3.9 leads the conference and is tied for 17th nationally.

3. The Musketeers shot a combined 60-for-106, including 19-for-39 beyond the arc, while holding the Bulldogs to 46-of-128 from the field (15-of-37 from long-range) during last year's sweep.

PREDICTION: Butler 66, Xavier 61