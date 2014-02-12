FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavier 64, Butler 50
February 12, 2014

Xavier 64, Butler 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 64, Butler 50: Semaj Christon scored 15 points to help the visiting Musketeers to a Big East win.

Isaiah Philmore scored 10 points off the bench for Xavier (17-7, 7-4 Big East), which shot 52.9 percent from the floor while limiting the Bulldogs to a 34 percent mark. Dee Davis scored all nine of his points on three first-half 3-pointers and handed out a game-high nine assists.

Elijah Brown led Butler (12-12, 2-10) with 14 points in a reserve role. Alex Barlow added 11 points while leading scorer Kellen Dunham was held to a season-low two on 1-of-10 shooting, missing all five of his 3-point tries.

Xavier took the lead for good in the opening minutes and opened up a 26-16 advantage on Davis’ final 3-pointer late in the first half. The Bulldogs crawled to within four points near the end of the stanza before the Musketeers took control for good with a 13-0 run that bridged the intermission.

Dunham ended that burst with a basket to cut Butler’s deficit to 39-24 five minutes into the second half, but Christon had five points in a 7-0 surge that made it a 24-point game with 12 minutes to go. The Bulldogs never challenged again in losing for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier C Matt Stainbrook had a game-high nine rebounds to help his team post a 34-26 advantage on the glass. ... The teams combined to make 11-of-17 free throws. ... Dunham, who entered averaging 17.4 points, scored a total of 13 on 4-of-20 shooting in two meetings with Xavier this season.

