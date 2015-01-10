Butler 88, Xavier 76: Andrew Chrabascz scored 19 points and Roosevelt Jones added 16 points and six assists as the host Bulldogs defeated the Musketeers in Big East play.

Alex Barlow scored 15 points and Kameron Woods had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Butler (12-5, 2-2). Kellen Dunham scored 10 points and Tyler Wideman contributed eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Matt Stainbrook scored 21 points and Remy Abell added 15 for Xavier (11-5, 2-2). Jalen Reynolds had 11 points and six rebounds for the Musketeers, who were just 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

A dunk and ensuing free throw by Woods gave Butler a 50-47 lead with 12:31 to play and the Bulldogs took a seven-point edge on Kelan Martin’s 3-pointer with 9:10 remaining. A basket by Jones gave Butler a 10-point advantage with 4:51 to play and the lead reached 14 during the final minute as Butler finished strong.

The Bulldogs led most of the first half until Trevon Bluiett hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 28-26 lead with just under five minutes left. Chrabascz drained a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs back ahead and Butler led 34-31 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barlow made three of the Bulldogs’ six 3-pointers. … Bluiett, Xavier’s top scorer, had just nine points before fouling out. … Dunham, Butler’s leading scorer, was 2-of-8 from the field.