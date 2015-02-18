Preview: Xavier at Cincinnati

City rivals Xavier and Cincinnati each need a victory to brighten their sagging NCAA Tournament resumes when they face off in the Crosstown Shootout on Wednesday. The host Bearcats have lost back-to-back contests, including a shocking 50-49 loss to Tulane when Jonathan Stark gave the Green Wave the victory with a 30-foot buzzer-beating shot on Saturday. The Musketeers have lost three of their last five games after falling 78-70 to St. John’s on Saturday.

Xavier has experienced season-long issues when it comes to winning close games, going 1-8 in contests decided by eight or fewer points and 15-2 when the margin is nine or more. Cincinnati associate head coach Larry Davis told reporters that his team has reached a crossroads and must make a decision about what kind of team it wants to be down the stretch. “Over the course of the next month here, now we’re going to have to play our way in with all we’ve got to the NCAA Tournament in my estimation,” Davis told reporters. “We put ourselves square on the bubble and we’re going to have to make an unbelievable effort down the stretch here in these last five or six games, starting against Xavier.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT XAVIER (16-10): Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett averages a team-best 12.5 points and has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games. He works well up front with center Matt Stainbrook, who averages 12.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. Sophomore guard Myles Davis (11.1) has made a team-high 44 3-point baskets while backup forward Jalen Reynolds (9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds) is in the midst of a strong stretch in which he has averaged 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last five games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-8): Guard Troy Caupain averages a team-best 10 points per game and is one of seven players averaging more than 20 minutes per game on a squad that often struggles to find its identity. “We’ve got to play with more desperation,” forward Jermaine Sanders told reporters. “I feel like we are playing too relaxed right now and we’re good, but we’re really not.” Forward Octavius Ellis (9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds) and guard Farad Cobb (7.9 points) are solid contributors but Cobb had just six points against Tulane after four consecutive double-digit outings.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier has won five of the past seven meetings, including a 64-47 victory in last season’s contest.

2. The loss to Tulane was only Cincinnati’s third in its last 34 home games.

3. Musketeers PG Dee Davis averages 6.3 assists per game and has stepped it up to 9.5 over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 59, Cincinnati 55