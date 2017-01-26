Preview: Xavier at Cincinnati

No. 19 Cincinnati carries a couple of impressive streaks into Thursday’s showdown against crosstown rival No. 22 Xavier, but the visiting Musketeers have one as well. While the Bearcats look to win their 11th game in a row and 20th straight at home, Xavier will be playing for a program-record fourth consecutive win in the rivalry.

The Musketeers, who have won seven of the last nine crosstown contests, snapped a three-game losing streak covering a brutal stretch with an 86-75 win over Georgetown on Sunday. The skid — Xavier’s longest in three years — spanned six days against ranked teams, with two of the contests on the road. The degree of difficulty hasn’t been nearly as high on Cincinnati’s schedule lately — the Musketeers are the Bearcats’ first ranked opponent since a 75-65 loss Dec. 10 at No. 11 Butler — but the team has shown a deftness at winning games in a variety of ways. "To have a winning streak you're not going to win the same way every time,” coach Mick Cronin told reporters after a 78-61 victory at Tulane on Saturday. “Every game is different and today was very different."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT XAVIER (14-5): Trevon Bluiett, who leads three players scoring in double figures at 17.2 points a game, helped the Musketeers snap out of their funk with a game-high 24 points against the Hoyas. "In this whole process, we've been saying, ‘Let's get back to our winning ways, let's get back to what we do best,’” senior guard Malcolm Bernard, who had 12 points, told reporters. "So I would say this feels really good, for sure." Following that up with a road win — and giving the program its first four-game winning streak in the rivalry — would also feel really good as Xavier is just 1-4 in away games this season and has failed to beat the Bearcats the three previous times it entered with three straight wins in the crosstown series.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-2): When Cronin said “today was very different” after the win over the Green Wave, he meant it. Junior forward Quadri Moore, who entered Saturday averaging 2.8 points in 7.8 minutes, scored 14 points in the victory, including 11 in a nine-minute stretch of the first half to shake the Bearcats out of a slow start. That has been typical during the winning streak as the AAC leaders seemingly have had a different player step up each game, although senior guard Troy Caupain has been a steady presence with 50 assists and just 10 turnovers during the run.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati’s 17-2 record matches the best start in Cronin’s 11 seasons and the home winning streak also ties the top mark of his tenure.

2. Xavier G Myles Davis, who scored a team-high 17 points in a 65-55 win in the rivalry game last season, left the program last week just three games after being reinstated following off-court issues.

3. The Bearcats hold a 49-34 lead in the series, which started in 1928.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 69, Xavier 66