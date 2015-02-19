FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xavier 59, Cincinnati 57
February 19, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

Xavier 59, Cincinnati 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 59, Cincinnati 57: Trevon Bluiett made two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining to lift the Musketeers past the host Bearcats in a nonconference tilt.

Dee Davis had 16 points and eight assists and hit all five of his 3-point attempts for Xavier (17-10), which went 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Myles Davis scored 12 points for the Musketeers, who have won six of the past eight against their city rivals.

Freshman Gary Clark had a season-best 14 points and collected seven rebounds and Octavius Ellis added 11 points for Cincinnati (17-9), which has lost back-to-back home games after winning 31 of its previous 33. Troy Caupain made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining to give the Bearcats a 57-56 lead before Bluiett hit the decisive ones and Myles Davis split a pair to cap the scoring.

The Musketeers led by 10 five-plus minutes into the second half before Cincinnati scored nine of the next 12 points to pull with 48-44 on Shaquille Thomas’ basket with 9:39 remaining. The Bearcats kept charging and tied the game at 53 on a tip-in by Ellis with 1:58 to play and moved ahead by two when Clark scored with 1:09 to go before Xavier went ahead 56-55 on Dee Davis’ 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining.

The Musketeers used a 10-0 run to take an early six-point lead, but Cincinnati went on a 10-2 surge for an 18-15 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. The Musketeers responded with a 16-4 burst to take a nine-point lead and held a 36-24 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bluiett’s game-deciding free throws were his only points. … The Bearcats were just 4-of-16 from 3-point range. … The Musketeers committed 15 turnovers compared to six for Cincinnati.

