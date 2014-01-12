Preview: Xavier at Creighton

Two teams put their eight-game winning streaks on the line when Xavier visits Creighton Sunday afternoon for a Big East battle. The biggest question mark will be the health of Bluejays star Doug McDermott, who sprained the left AC joint in his shoulder against DePaul earlier in the week but is expected to play against the Musketeers. “It’s feeling a lot better than it did during the second half of the game on Tuesday, that’s a good sign, it’s gotten better each day,” McDermott, the nation’s second-leading scorer, told the Omaha World Herald on Friday.

Health has not been a problem for Xavier sophomore Semaj Christon, whose transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East doesn’t appear to have been much of an issue. Christon ripped Marquette for a career-high 28 points in the Musketeers’ most recent win, and left Golden Eagles coach Buzz Williams sufficiently impressive. “He’s a first team all-conference player,” Williams told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT XAVIER (13-3, 3-0 Big East): Christon is the driving force behind virtually everything the Musketeers do, averaging 15.6 points, but rebounding has been a surprisingly good area for coach Chris Mack’s squad as well. Xavier leads the league in rebounding margin at 7.1, and is led by Matt Stainbrook, who is third in the Big East at 8.4 per game. The Musketeers have won the rebounding battle in six straight contests, and are 10-1 when outrebounding opponents this season.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (13-2, 2-0): McDermott is the epicenter of the Bluejays’ offense, using 32.4 percent of the team’s possessions, but has backed it up by shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 90.6 percent from the free-throw line. Those kind of stats have made it easy for his teammates to rack up assists, and the Bluejays rank second nationally at 18.8 per game. One of those assist makers is Grant Gibbs, who was averaging 4.1 but will be out for four weeks after dislocating his kneecap against DePaul.

TIP-INS

1. Christon has 27 assists and two turnovers in the Musketeers’ last five games.

2. Creighton’s Ethan Wragge is second in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 49.1 percent.

3. McDermott is fourth in the league at 7.3 rebounds per game.

PREDICTION: Xavier 79, Creighton 77