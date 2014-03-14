Preview: Creighton vs. Xavie

Considering what Doug McDermott has accomplished in his last two games, the only question is what the Creighton star can possibly do for an encore. The second-seeded Bluejays take on No. 3 seed Xavier in the Big East semifinals in New York City on Friday, one day after McDermott set a Big East tournament record with 27 first-half points en route to 35 in Creighton’s 84-62 victory over DePaul. “It’s one of those feelings where you feel like you have all the energy and confidence in the world,” McDermott said after setting the record for most points by a player in his Big East tournament debut. “It’s a feeling that is the best.”

McDermott, who also scored a career-high 45 points in the Bluejays’ regular-season finale against Providence, needs 12 points to tie Keydren Clark (Saint Peter‘s, 2002-06) for sixth place on the Division I all-time scoring list. With 20 points Friday, McDermott can tie Harry Kelly (Texas Southern, 1979-83) for fifth place on the all-time list. Clearly the senior forward will be the primary focus for a Musketeers team that just defeated the Bluejays on March 1.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CREIGHTON (25-6): Not only did McDermott shine Thursday, but Jahenns Manigat had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Austin Chatman pitched in with 11 points and nine assists. McDermott and Manigat combined to make 11-of-15 3-pointers while Ethan Wragge was 2-of-3 from 3-point range and also had a team-high eight rebounds. One negative for the Blue Jays from a shooting aspect is that McDermott - a nearly 86 percent foul shooter - was 0-of-2 on Thursday and is inexplicably 6-of-13 over his last three games.

ABOUT XAVIER (21-11): The Musketeers are likely in good shape to make the NCAA tournament, but can seal the deal by beating the Bluejays for the second time this month. Justin Martin was the star in Xavier’s 75-69 victory over Creighton less than two weeks ago, posting 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Martin led the Musketeers with 19 points in Thursday’s three-point win against Marquette while Semaj Christon chipped in 18 points and five assists.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to Saturday’s final against No. 8 Seton Hall or No. 4 Providence.

2. McDermott averaged 31 points and 8.5 rebounds in two matchups against Xavier during the regular season

3. Martin’s 16 rebounds against Creighton on March 1 were twice as many as he has had in any other game this season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, Marquette 69