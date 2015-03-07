Preview: Xavier at Creighton

Xavieris hoping to make an impression on the NCAA Tournament selectioncommittee when it visits Creighton in the Big Eastregular-season finale for both teams Saturday. The Musketeers have 18 wins but will finish sixth in the conference no matter theoutcome of this game, though a .500 mark in league play would lookbetter than a sub-.500 record. The Bluejays have struggled inconference play, managing four wins after going 9-4 innon-conference contests.

Still,coach Greg McDermott’s squad has pride, as shown by its four-pointloss to No. 4 Villanova on Tuesday. Austin Chatman leads theCreighton attack at 11.4 points per game, though he has averaged 22points in his last two outings - both narrow defeats. The Musketeers‘balanced attack is paced by Trevon Bluiett (12.3 points) and MattStainbrook (11.5), but the most important player for Xavieroffensively could be Dee Davis, who ranked 10th nationallyand second in the Big East with 6.2 assists per outing entering Thursday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT XAVIER (18-12, 8-9 BigEast): The Musketeers come into the contest knowing they’ve alreadywrapped up a first-round bye in the conference tournament, but theyare also rested after last playing last Saturday. Having already lost to Creighton once this year, Xavierneeds a victory to make its resume better for the NCAA Tournamentselection committee’s eyes. “I think that the break’s been good,”Xavier coach Chris Mack told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We played anawful lot of games in a short stretch, so for us to have a coupleextra days to get refreshed and get prepared for Creighton I think isa good thing.”

ABOUT CREIGHTON (13-17, 4-13):Despite its losing record, Creighton has been competitive throughoutthe season thanks to its defense, falling seven times after leadingin the final 1:01 of a contest. The Bluejays showed theirpotential again against Villanova on Tuesday, holding the high-scoringWildcats to just 29 points in the first half on 29 percent shooting,but they weren’t able to come up with the winning plays down thestretch. “It’s really hard to have your team compete and fight andcontinue to believe in each other the way this group has withouthaving them rewarded for that effort,” McDermott told the OmahaWorld-Herald. “That’s what bothers me the most.”

TIP-INS

1. The Musketeers rank fifth inthe country at 16.9 assists per game.

2. Chatman is 27 points shy ofbecoming the 39th player in school history to reach 1,000career points.

3. Xavier and Creighton haveplayed five games in Omaha, with all five of those contests decidedby seven points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Xavier 68, Creighton64