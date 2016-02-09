Preview: Xavier at Creighton

No.4 Xavier put on a shooting display, making a season-high 13 3-point shots andconnecting on 65 percent of its field goals in Saturday’s win over Marquette.The Musketeers on Tuesday take their high-potent offense to Creighton to takeon a Bluejays squad whose offense is actually ranked higher than Xavier‘s.

TheMusketeers’ fifth straight victory didn’t come easy and wasn’t decided untilXavier made 8-of-9 free throws down the stretch after Marquette led mostof the second half. “Westuck around when not everything was going our way, and coming into the lastfour minutes, we were prepared for it,”guard Trevon Bluiett, who scored a game-high 23 points, told reporters. “Wehit a different gear and everything took care of itself. I wish we could playlike that more often. That’s where we’re hoping to get to.” Creighton bouncedback after a subpar, lethargic performance against Villanova to lead wire-to-wireagainst DePaul and end a three-game losing skid. ColeHuff, battling a knee injury that has limited his practice time, came off the bench and scored a season-high 28 points, 18 of them in thefinal 5:14 of the first half.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUTXAVIER (21-2, 9-2 Big East): Against Marquette, Bluiett connected on a career-high five 3-pointersas he scored in double figures for the 13th straight game andhanded out eight assists. Edmond Sumner sank three more 3-pointers and J.P.Macura matched Sumner’s three from long range, including two 44 seconds apart that sealed theMusketeers’ victory. While Xavier’s offense is hitting on allcylinders, the Musketeers’ defense, which gives up 68.6 points per game, hasgiven up an average of 82.5 points the past two games.

ABOUTCREIGHTON (15-9, 6-5): Not only did Huff make 9-of-11 shots from thefield against DePaul, but he had four rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes in avictory that helped the Bluejays move forward after lackluster losses toVillanova and Seton Hall. “Cole gave us a huge lift,” coach Greg McDermott toldreporters. “For him to stick with it the way he has, playing when he can’thardly practice, is a credit to him. It was good to see the ball go in for himtoday because he deserves it by continuing to work and stay focused.”Point guard Maurice Watson Jr. has emerged as the team’s leading scorer at 14.1points per game and is second in the Big East in assists at 6.5 per game.

TIP-INS

1. TheMusketeers edged the Bluejays 74-73 in Omaha in last season’s regular-seasonfinale after Creighton defeated Xavier in overtime earlier in the season.

2. Creightonhas scored 79 points or more in 14 of its 15 victories.

3. Xavierhas made more free throws (449) than its opponents have attempted (436).

PREDICTION: Creighton 83, Xavier 81