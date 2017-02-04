Little did Xavier know when Creighton lost its starting point guard to a torn left ACL in their first meeting on Jan. 16 that it would be dealing with the exact same situation less than two weeks later. Two of the top teams in the Big East continue their quest to overcome season-ending injuries to their floor generals Saturday when the 25th-ranked Musketeers hit the road and try to avoid a regular-season sweep against the 22nd-ranked Bluejays.

Maurice Watson Jr. entered the rivals' first meeting averaging a Division I-high 8.8 assists per game, but the Creighton standout injured his knee while converting a three-point play in the Bluejays' 72-67 comeback victory. Xavier's Edmond Sumner suffered the same fate on a three-point play 13 days later in an 82-77 win at St. John's, but the team dodged another bullet in Wednesday's 72-70 triumph over Seton Hall, as Big East leading scorer Trevon Bluiett fought through an early foot injury to power the Musketeers to a second straight win. As a result, Creighton junior Tyler Clement, who did not play at all Jan. 16, and Xavier freshman Quentin Goodin, who was held scoreless in five minutes of action in the same game, hope to continue capably filling the voids left behind by Watson and Sumner. In order for the Bluejays to increase their one-half game lead over the Musketeers for second place in the league standings, they will need to find a way to contain Bluiett, who is averaging 27.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the four games since the teams' first meeting.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT XAVIER (16-6, 6-3 Big East): Goodin (3.7 points, 2.2 assists) has done a more than adequate job replacing Sumner, handing out a season-high seven assists against Seton Hall after scoring a personal-best 16 points at Madison Square Garden versus the Red Storm. J.P. Macura (14.2 points) is the Musketeers' only other healthy double-digit scorer after Bluiett (18.7) but was limited to eight points in the first meeting - the only game over the last 13 he failed to reach double figures. Senior forward RaShid Gaston (6.8 points, 6.4 boards), who leads the team and ranks sixth in the conference in rebounding, enjoyed his finest all-around effort as a Musketeer in the first meeting, finishing with 12 points and a career-high 17 boards - including nine on the offensive end.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (20-3, 7-3): After shooting better than 36 percent beyond the arc in two of their first nine league games, the Bluejays regained their stroke in Tuesday's 76-67 win at Butler, converting a season-high 61.9 percent of their 3-point attempts. Sophomore 6-3 guard Khyri Thomas (11.9 points, team-high 1.6 steals) led the long-range assault by going a career-best 4-for-5 beyond the arc and ranks second on the team in rebounding (5.6) as well as assists (2.8). Freshman Justin Patton (14 points per game, team-high 6.4 boards, team-high 1.6 blocks) has scored at least 10 points in 13 consecutive games - the longest streak by a Bluejay since Doug McDermott closed his college career in 2014 with 28 straight - and ranks fourth in Division I in field-goal percentage (71.4).

TIP-INS

1. Seven of the eight meetings since Creighton and Xavier both joined the Big East have been decided by eight points or fewer.

2. Patton has 54 dunks this season, four shy of matching the total the Bluejays recorded as a team in 2015-16.

3. After going 0-2 in games decided by four points or fewer last season, the Musketeers improved to 4-1 in such contests this season after beating Seton Hall on Wednesday.

