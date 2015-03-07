FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xavier 74, Creighton 73
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 7, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Xavier 74, Creighton 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier74, Creighton 73: Matt Stainbrook scored a career-high 26 points andDee Davis hit two free throws with four seconds to play to lift theMusketeers to a road win over the Bluejays.

Stainbrookwas 11-of-14 from the field and added nine rebounds for Xavier(19-12, 9-9 Big East), which snapped a two-game losing streak. TrevonBluiett and Myles Davis each added nine points for the Musketeers,who shot 52.2 percent from the field.

AustinChatman led Creighton (13-18, 4-14) with 18 points and five assistswhile James Milliken added 17 points. Geoffrey Groselle chipped inwith 11 points for the Bluejays, who were hurt by 20-of-32 shootingfrom the free-throw line.

Thegame was close throughout the first half, with Xavier twice holding afive-point advantage but ending up down by one at the break. TheMusketeers got the lead back midway through the second half and were up by as many as six with under six minutes to play but could neverquite shake the Bluejays.

Thelead was still five on Blueiett’s two free throws with 47 seconds toplay, but Milliken hit a 3 with 36 seconds left to cut the deficit totwo. Davis hit 1-of-2 from the line to push it to three, but Dingmanhit a pair of free throws and Brooks tipped in a missed 3-pointerwith 12 seconds left to give Creighton the lead and set up Davis‘heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Musketeers wonthe rebound battle, 37-26. … Groselle and Will Artino both fouledout for Creighton, while three other players finished with fourfouls. … Chatman’s potential game-winning 3-pointer bounced off thefront rim as the buzzer sounded.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.