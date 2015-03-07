Xavier 74, Creighton 73

Xavier74, Creighton 73: Matt Stainbrook scored a career-high 26 points andDee Davis hit two free throws with four seconds to play to lift theMusketeers to a road win over the Bluejays.

Stainbrookwas 11-of-14 from the field and added nine rebounds for Xavier(19-12, 9-9 Big East), which snapped a two-game losing streak. TrevonBluiett and Myles Davis each added nine points for the Musketeers,who shot 52.2 percent from the field.

AustinChatman led Creighton (13-18, 4-14) with 18 points and five assistswhile James Milliken added 17 points. Geoffrey Groselle chipped inwith 11 points for the Bluejays, who were hurt by 20-of-32 shootingfrom the free-throw line.

Thegame was close throughout the first half, with Xavier twice holding afive-point advantage but ending up down by one at the break. TheMusketeers got the lead back midway through the second half and were up by as many as six with under six minutes to play but could neverquite shake the Bluejays.

Thelead was still five on Blueiett’s two free throws with 47 seconds toplay, but Milliken hit a 3 with 36 seconds left to cut the deficit totwo. Davis hit 1-of-2 from the line to push it to three, but Dingmanhit a pair of free throws and Brooks tipped in a missed 3-pointerwith 12 seconds left to give Creighton the lead and set up Davis‘heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Musketeers wonthe rebound battle, 37-26. … Groselle and Will Artino both fouledout for Creighton, while three other players finished with fourfouls. … Chatman’s potential game-winning 3-pointer bounced off thefront rim as the buzzer sounded.