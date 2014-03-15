EditorsNote: fixes headline

McDermott scores 32; Creighton reaches Big East final

NEW YORK -- Forward Doug McDermott poured in 32 points to move into fifth place in NCAA career scoring in Creighton’s 86-78 victory over Xavier in the semifinals of the Big East Conference tournament on Friday night before 15,580 at Madison Square Garden.

McDermott, who has 3,078 points, vaulted over Keydren Clark of St. Peter‘s, who scored 3,058 points from 2002 to 2007, and Harry Kelly of Texas Southern, who accumulated 3,066 points from 1979 to 1983.

Next on the scoring list for McDermott, who was 10 of 20 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the free throw line, is Alphonso Ford, who scored 3,165 points for Mississippi Valley State from 1989 to 1993.

McDermott has scored a record 67 points in his first two career Big East tournament games. Former Georgetown guard Allen Iverson owned the previous mark of 58.

“I don’t keep track of it (the records),” McDermott said. “It’s been cool, though, seeing that happen, but that’s (sports information director) Rob Anderson’s gig.”

No. 14 Creighton (26-6), seeded second, faces fourth-seeded Providence, an 80-74 winner over Seton Hall, in the tournament final on Saturday. The Bluejays head into the final after capturing 12 Missouri Valley Conference titles before moving to the Big East Conference this season.

“When Ethan (Wragge) and Doug (McDermott) made the decision to come to Creighton and for that matter when I made the decision, too, none of us ever dreamed that this would be a possibility,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “So to be on a stage we’re going to be on Saturday night is a fitting way for an incredible senior class to end their regular-season careers, playing for a Big East title.”

Forward Isaiah Philmore led Xavier (21-12) with a career-high 23 points and guard Semaj Christon scored 18.

Xavier, the No. 3 seed, used a 12-1 run to close to within eight points at 72-64 with 2:47 left in the game. Creighton went 5:28 without a field goal before center Will Artino’s traditional three-point play made it 75-64 with 2:36 left. The Bluejays sank nine of their 10 free throws in the last 1:36 to preserve the win.

”We just didn’t have enough in the tank to close the gap all the way,“ Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ”They (Creighton) are an extremely tough team to guard. They’re one of a kind.

“McDermott is the best player in the country and their center can knock down 3s. Their shooting ability from the floor is the best I’ve ever seen.”

The Bluejays held a double-digit lead throughout the second half. McDermott’s 3-pointer with 8:43 to play provided Creighton with a 17-point cushion at 69-52.

Wragge supplied the Bluejays with his usual long-range sharp-shooting. He scored 17 points and was 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Wragge is second in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage.

McDermott turned in a solid first half for the second straight game. He scored 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field to help Creighton to a 45-33 halftime lead. In doing so, McDermott tied Kansas’ Danny Manning’s NCAA record of 132 games scoring at least 10 points.

In the quarterfinals against DePaul, McDermott established a Big East tournament record by scoring 27 points in the first half.

Wragge chipped in with 14 points, connecting on 4 of 6 3-pointers. Xavier moved to within nine points at 35-26 with 3:48 left in the half before Wragge scored the next five points to push Creighton’s lead to 40-26 with 2:49 in the half.

Christon led Xavier with 13 points in the first half.

One concern for Creighton in the final against Providence is the amount of minutes played by guard Austin Chatman, McDermott and guard Jahens Manigat against Xavier. McDermott logged 39 minutes, Manigat had 36 and Chatman saw 33 minutes of action.

“We’re going to have some sea legs tomorrow night,” Greg McDermott said. “But I think when you get on that stage, adrenaline takes over.”

NOTES: Teams leading at the half in this year’s Big East tournament are 7-1. ... Creighton’s 323 3-pointers going into Friday topped the nation and are a school record. ... Creighton and Xavier are the first newcomers to reach the Big East tournament semifinals in their first year since Villanova in 1981. ... Xavier C Matt Stainbrook returned to action against Marquette in the quarterfinals after suffering a strained MCL in his left knee on March 3. He scored eight points in 15 minutes in his return. ... Xavier G Senaj Christon is just the second sophomore in school history to reach 1,000 points.