Preview: Xavier at DePaul

Streaking Xavier seeks its 10th victory in the last 11 games when it visits DePaul on Monday. The Musketeers haven’t played since Wednesday when they scored the final 16 points of the game to rally to an 80-67 victory over Georgetown to remain with just one loss in Big East play. DePaul has lost five of its last eight games and was routed 88-62 by first-place Villanova on Saturday.

The Blue Demons are 10-3 this season when outrebounding their opponents, so the battle of the boards will be a crucial factor. Xavier leads the Big East with a plus-6.9 rebounding margin while outrebounding each of its last eight opponents and center Matt Stainbrook ranks third in the Big East at 8.6 boards per game. The Musketeers are beginning a pivotal stretch in terms of their regular-season title hopes as seven of their next 10 games are on the road.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT XAVIER (14-4, 4-1 Big East): Standout guard Semaj Christon (16.3) and Stainbrook (11.1) are the double-digit scorers, but point guard Dee Davis has played a big role of late with four consecutive double-figure scoring outings. Davis had a season-high 17 points and recorded seven assists while helping erase a 17-point second-half deficit against the Hoyas and is averaging seven assists over the past three games while raising his season averages to 8.5 points and a team-best 4.6 assists. Davis has nearly four times as many assists (26) as turnovers (seven) in five Big East games.

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-9, 2-4): Forward Cleveland Melvin is having a solid campaign and leads the Blue Demons in scoring (16.3), rebounding (6.4), 3-pointers (31) and blocked shots (29). He has posted 90 double-digit scoring outings in his career and enters the contest with 702 career rebounds, five away from passing the legendary Mark Aguirre (706 from 1978-81) for 14th place in school history. Guards Brandon Young (14.5 points, 4.1 assists) and Billy Garrett Jr. (11.5 points) also average in double digits though Garrett is shooting a meager 34.6 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul has won eight of the previous 11 meetings, but the teams are meeting for the first time since the 1997-98 season when Xavier posted a 73-56 victory.

2. Christon is averaging 23.3 points on 34-of-53 shooting over the past four games.

3. Young ranks 13th in Blue Demons history with 114 career 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Xavier 76, DePaul 68