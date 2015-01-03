Preview: Xavier at DePaul

For only the second time in 10 seasons and the first since 2008, DePaul won a Big East season opener. The Blue Demons now seek a second straight conference home victory for the first time since 2007-08 when Xavier visits Saturday. DePaul, picked for last in the Big East after finishing in the basement the previous six seasons, snapped a six-game overall losing streak with a surprising 61-58 victory over Marquette in its conference opener Wednesday.

Billy Garrett Jr., the reigning Big East Rookie of the Year, scored eight of his 19 points in the last 3 1/2 minutes as the Blue Demons rallied from 13 down to post the victory. “We needed it. Our morale had dropped a little bit, and hopefully this gives us a boost,” Garrett said. “Dropping six straight was tough; we didn’t see it coming. But it feels good to bounce back.” DePaul certainly will be tested by Xavier, which opened conference play with a 70-53 home victory against Georgetown on Wednesday, holding the Hoyas to 36-percent shooting while forcing 16 turnovers.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT XAVIER (10-3, 1-0 Big East): Jalen Reynolds, a 6-9 sophomore reserve forward, tied his career high with 17 points against Georgetown and averages 9.2 points in 17.8 minutes per game. “He is starting to play well,” Musketeers coach Chris Mack said. “He’s as talented as any power forward in our conference. It isn’t a question of how well he plays. It is how much he plays. Jalen has hamstrung himself with foul trouble at times.” Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett and senior center Matt Stainbrook lead the Big East’s highest-scoring team (80.8) with an average of 12.6 points apiece, while the latter adds 7.3 rebounds and shoots 64.9 percent from the floor.

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-7, 1-0): Containing opponents has been a problem for the Blue Demons, who yield 74.2 points and 46.5 percent shooting - both last in the conference by a wide margin. Myke Henry, a 6-6 junior transfer from Illinois, averages 13.9 points on 50.3 shooting. The 6-6 Garrett averages 13.3 points and a team-best 3.2 assists while 6-11 Tommy Hamilton IV contributes 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Mack won his 121st career game for the Musketeers, one ahead of current Arizona coach Sean Miller for second-most in school history behind Pete Gillen’s 202 victories.

2. The Blue Demons won two Big East games in a row last January - at Butler and versus St. John‘s.

3. The Musketeers lead the conference in shooting (50.3 percent), 3-point shooting (39.7) and defensive rebounds (25.5), while the Blue Demons rank last in turnover (minus-0.4) and rebounding margin (minus-4.6).

PREDICTION: Xavier, 85, DePaul 75