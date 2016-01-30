Preview: Xavier at DePaul

(Updated: Changed to Garrett from Garnett)

Eighth-ranked Xavier looks to avoid a letdown after a huge road victory when it visits DePaul for a Big East matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers shot 50.8 percent from the field and put the clamps on No. 10 Providence for a 75-68 victory on Tuesday – their third consecutive triumph away from home – as five players scored in double figures.

“Our team has been deep,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters. “Some nights, you don’t know who’s going to step up. It’s been different guys on different nights.” The Musketeers will try to duplicate their performance from an 84-64 victory over DePaul at home on Jan. 12 when they drained 12-of-26 from 3-point range. The Blue Demons lost at Butler 67-53 on Wednesday after showing they can be a dangerous team with a one-point victory at Marquette one week earlier. DePaul will try to come up with the type of effort that led to a 71-68 upset of Xavier last season in Chicago.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT XAVIER (18-2, 6-2 Big East): Forward Jalen Reynolds stepped up with his best game in three weeks Tuesday, posting 15 points on 7-fo-10 shooting and 11 rebounds. “I feel like my confidence has been there,” Reynolds told reporters. “Shots just haven’t been dropping for me. Great feeling (Tuesday) to be able to come back after a couple games of not being my best.” Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett continues to lead the offense, averaging 15.4 points and draining 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-13, 1-7): Myke Henry, a 6-6 forward who averages 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, has scored in double figures 19 of his last 22 contests and is shooting 54.9 percent from the field this season. Billy Garrett Jr. is the only other double-figure scorer (13.5) while Tommy Hamilton IV (9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds) has made 11-of-18 from the field over the past three outings. Freshman Eli Cain (8.5 points) scored 13 points last time out and had a career-high 21 against Creighton on Jan. 17.

TIP-INS

1. The Musketeers lead the league in rebounding margin (plus-9.2) and F James Farr tops the team at 9.1 per game.

2. The Blue Demons have made a Big East-low 113 shots from 3-point range – 35 fewer than Xavier.

3. Xavier G Edmond Sumner, who missed the first game against DePaul and averages 10.7 points, went 0-for-9 from the field and had one point in the win at Providence on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, DePaul 66