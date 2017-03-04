Preview: Xavier at DePaul

Xavier, in desperate need of a win to get momentum turned back in the right direction, looks for it Saturday in a Big East game at DePaul. The Musketeers lost their sixth straight and third in a row at home Wednesday against Marquette, and must wonder where they stand in terms of the NCAA Tournament.

"We'll see if this team has much resolve as we move forward," coach Chris Mack told the media. "This team's been dealt some weird adversity throughout the year and we haven't handled it very well and I don't know if that will change." Not only are the Musketeers losing, they are losing ugly and the setback to the Golden Eagles at home on Senior Night may have been the worst. If a similar fate awaits them against the Blue Demons, it would give the Musketeers their first seven-game losing streak since 1981-82 and likely doom their tournament hopes. The last time these two teams met, Xavier was 17-6 and ranked No. 24 in the country and posted an 11-point victory despite committing 19 turnovers.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT XAVIER (18-12, 8-9 Big East): The season-ending injury to point guard Edmond Sumner is proving to be devastating for the Musketeers, who did a good job protecting the ball in the first two games after his injury but have been awful since. Including the win at DePaul, Xavier recorded 101 assists and 99 turnovers in its last seven games, but the main culprit against Marquette was defense. The Golden Eagles became the first team this season to shoot better than 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point territory against Xavier.

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-21, 2-15): This game will be the swan song for five seniors including guard Billy Garrett, Jr., who owns several DePaul records. The others to be honored on Senior Night are Chris Harrison-Docks, who averaged six points in his lone season with the Blue Demons, R.J. Curington, Darrick Wood and Peter Ryckbosch. Wood started the season with double figures in four of the first five games, but fell out of favor and has been inactive for 11 games for coach Dave Leitao.

TIP-INS

1. The Musketeers and the Blue Demons meet again Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

2. Garrett, who has been perfect from the foul line in 50 career games, is the only player in DePaul history with multiple no-miss games with at least 11 attempts (four).

3. A win for Xavier would extend its streak of 34 straight seasons at .500 or better in conference play, which is the longest active run in the nation.

PREDICTION: Xavier 77, DePaul 76