Xavier spoils DePaul's final game at Allstate Arena

Junior guard Trevon Bluiett spoiled DePaul's final game at Allstate Arena as he delivered a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace Xavier to a 79-65 win over the Blue Demons on Saturday afternoon in a Big East regular-season finale at Rosemont, Ill.

Senior guard Malcolm Bernard added 13 points as the Musketeers (19-12, 9-9 Big East) snapped a six-game losing streak and earned a crucial win in their bid for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. scored a team-high 17 for DePaul (9-22, 2-16) to pass Dallas Comegys for ninth place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,616 points. Sophomore guard Eli Cain added 15 points for the Blue Demons, who shot just 40 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers.

DePaul finished its 37-year run at Allstate Arena with a 342-184 record (.650). The Blue Demons move to the $173 million Wintrust Arena on Chicago's near south side next season.

Fueled by the usual emotions associated with Senior Day, the Blue Demons broke out to a 9-0 lead as Xavier needed nearly five minutes to dial in the hoop. But the Musketeers' own 9-0 run -- capped by freshman guard Quentin Goodin's 3-pointer with 6:45 left in the half -- gave them their first lead at 21-20.

Xavier owned a 33-30 edge at halftime, but the second half quickly became a succession of lead changes. Cain's free throws gave DePaul a 45-44 lead with 13:17 to go, but Xavier gradually moved away. Bluiett's jumper, Macura's layup and Bluiett's 3-pointer with 8:55 left put Xavier ahead 57-49 and forced DePaul to take a timeout. Bluiett added another jumper and a 3-pointer after that break to keep Xavier ahead for good.

This game served as a preview of the Big East tournament's final opening-round game. The 10th-seeded Blue Demons and seventh-seeded Musketeers meet at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.