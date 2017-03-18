Preview: Xavier vs. Florida State

Third-seeded Florida State survived one upset-minded challenger, but another awaits when it faces No. 11 seed Xavier on Saturday in a second-round West Region matchup of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Fla. The Musketeers take aim at a second consecutive upset victory after knocking off No. 6 seed Maryland on Thursday.

The Seminoles had a bit of trouble finishing off an 86-80 win over No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. This is not new territory for the Musketeers, who are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in 10 years. Xavier kept its season alive with a 76-65 triumph over the Terrapins thanks to 18 second-half points from star guard Trevon Bluiett and 18 overall from reserve forward Sean O’Mara. The teams’ only previous meeting was a 76-60 home win by Xavier in 1958.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT XAVIER (22-13): The Musketeers took a big hit when Edmond Sumner (15 points, five assists) was lost for the season in late January, but freshman Quentin Goodin (5.1, 3.4) has averaged 5.5 assists since taking over as the starting point guard - including a career-high nine against the Terrapins. Goodin has a couple of outstanding backcourt mates to work with in Bluiett (18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds), who poured in 21 points against Maryland for his 17th 20-point performance this season, and J.P. Macura (14.4 points). The Musketeers don’t have a dominant post player, but they have enough size inside with the 6-10 O’Mara (5.9 points) and 6-9 RaShid Gaston (7.7, 6.3 rebounds) to match up with Florida State’s big men.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (26-8): The Seminoles need to cut down on the 16 turnovers they committed against Florida Gulf Coast, but their offensive potential was on full display. Star guard Dwayne Bacon (17.1 points) scored 25 points against the Eagles while freshman forward Jonathan Isaac (12.1, 7.7 rebounds) recorded 17, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The Seminoles also blocked nine shots and got double-digit scoring from point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (10.4 points, 4.9 assists) and wing Terance Mann (8.6, 4.7 rebounds), but they will face a tougher defensive opponent in the Musketeers.

TIP-INS

1. With a win, the Seminoles would tie the school record for wins set in 1971-72, when they advanced to the NCAA Tournament championship game.

2. Xavier is 6-1 this season in neutral-site games, including 4-0 in Orlando.

3. The Musketeers are 13-1 when holding opponents under 70 points, while Florida State has failed to reach that mark only four times in 34 games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 78, Xavier 75