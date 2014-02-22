Preview: Xavier at Georgetown

Xavier needs two wins to reach 20 for the season but it has perhaps the toughest remaining schedule of any Big East team as it prepares to visit Georgetown on Saturday morning. The matchup with the Hoyas is one of three road games in the final five for the Musketeers, who also must play at streaking St. John’s while facing home contests against nationally ranked foes Creighton and Villanova. Xavier has won three of four and erased a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown 80-67 on Jan. 15.

The Hoyas have dropped two straight in lopsided fashion following a four-game winning streak and also have a rugged closing stretch that includes matchups against Creighton and Villanova to wind up the regular season. The most troubling aspect for Georgetown in its last two losses has been its lack of resistance on defense, giving up 82 points in each defeat. Additionally, a team that led the Big East in defensive field goal percentage allowed both St. John’s and Seton Hall to shoot at least 55 percent.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (18-8, 8-5 Big East): The Musketeers shot a blistering 64.3 percent and buried 8-of-10 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 83-64 rout of DePaul and one of the reasons for the offensive efficiency was Dee Davis. The junior point guard tied a season high with 17 points - including 4-of-5 from long distance - to go along with seven assists and a pair of steals. “Dee’s – he’s the quarterback. When he goes, we go,“ forward Justin Martin told reporters after a 22-point effort. At the same times it makes it easier when we get stops on defense. ... Dee’s one of the best point guards I’ve ever played with.”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (15-11, 6-8): The Hoyas dug a hole for the second straight game, falling behind by double digits in the first half at Seton Hall on Thursday after allowing St. John’s to score the first 15 points in Sunday’s loss. Second-leading scorer Markel Brown picked up three first-half fouls, leaving backcourt mate D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera to carry the offensive load with his second 20-point outing in three games. Brown continues to struggle from behind the arc, missing all three attempts Thursday and connecting on only 3-of-21 3-pointers over the last four.

TIP-INS

1. Martin is coming off back-to-back 20-point games on a combined 12-of-19 shooting.

2. Hoyas G Jabril Trawick, who missed the first matchup with Xavier due to injury, has scored in double figures in three straight and four of five games.

3. The Musketeers are 14-1 at home but only 3-4 on the road.

PREDICTION: Xavier 68, Georgetown 66