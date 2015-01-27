Preview: Xavier at Georgetown

With its longest win streak of the season hanging in the balance, No. 22 Georgetown will seek revenge for its worst defeat of the season when it plays visiting Xavier Tuesday in Big East action. The Hoyas received contributions from a variety of players in beating Marquette for their fourth straight victory and set their sights on the Musketeers, who enjoyed a 17-point win in the first meeting. “Every Big East contest is going to be like that,” coach John Thompson III told the media of the overtime win over Marquette. “Every one of them has been. Every one will be.”

Since opening Big East play with the victory over Georgetown, the Musketeers have gone 3-4, including Saturday’s 89-76 victory over DePaul. The three wins have come at home, where Xavier is 11-0, while the four losses occurred on the road, where the Musketeers have won once in six games this season. “When you play in a conference like ours, you have to be resilient,” coach Chris Mack told reporters. “You have to be able to bounce back and that’s not easy to do.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (13-7, 4-4 Big East): Sophomore Myles Davis has come alive for the Musketeers since he was held scoreless in 13 minutes in a loss to Butler on Jan. 10. In four games since, Davis has averaged 16.7 points and committed three turnovers, capped by career-highs with 25 points and eight rebounds Saturday against DePaul. “He’s just playing with a ton of confidence,” Mack told the media of Davis. “He scores 25 points and only makes one 3. That’s his best game in a Xavier uniform by far.”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-5, 6-2): Overshadowed for much of the season by other talented freshmen, Isaac Copeland has made his presence felt over the last three games, including a game-winning 3-pointer Jan. 17 against Butler. “The thing that’s pushing him right now is doing the other things on the floor,” senior D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera said of Copeland. “I think defending and rebounding are what’s making him more offensively effective.” Copeland posted back-to-back 17-point efforts to help the Hoyas beat No. 7 Villanova and Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. With the loss on New Year’s Eve, the Hoyas dropped to 3-6 against Xavier.

2. Xavier’s Matt Stainbrook has averaged 16 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last five games.

3. Georgetown’s Joshua Smith has posted five double-doubles this season, including 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds against Marquette.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 72, Xavier 64