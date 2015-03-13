Preview: Xavier vs. Georgetown

When D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera plays at a high level, Georgetown can be as dangerous as any team in the Big East. The Hoyas hope to ride their junior star to a second straight victory in the conference tournament when they face Xavier on Friday at Madison Square Garden. This semifinal matchup features two teams coming off close victories Thursday with the sixth-seeded Musketeers surviving No. 3 seed Butler 67-61 in overtime. Earlier in the night, Smith-Rivera scored 12 of his 25 points in the final five minutes to help the second-seeded Hoyas overcome No. 10 seed Creighton 60-55.

“We got to the point where we needed someone to step up,” Hoyas coach John Thompson III said to the media. “You’ve heard me say all year that when we need baskets, everyone knows who we’re going to. ... He answered today.” Smith-Rivera, a Big East first-team selection, has made 16-of-31 3-pointers over his last four games and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last nine outings. The Musketeers received balanced scoring Thursday and will be looking to defeat the Hoyas for the third time this season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (20-12): Matt Stainbrook had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Myles Davis and Dee Davis each added 13 points Thursday as the Musketeers won for the fourth time in six games. “We’re going to celebrate this game for about 2 1/2 minutes and then we’ll get to work on (Georgetown),” coach Chris Mack said following the win. Trevon Bluiett leads the team in scoring (12.1) but has not shot above 37 percent from the field in any of his last four games.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (21-9): Joshua Smith scored 10 points against Creighton to join Smith-Rivera as the only Hoyas to score in double figures. In the last matchup with the Musketeers, Smith-Rivera scored 13 points but shot only 5-of-14. Freshman Tre Campbell averages 3.5 points but has been a key reserve over the last three contests, shooting 9-of-14 overall and 5-of-7 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier won 70-53 against Georgetown on New Year’s Eve and then followed up that performance with a 66-53 road triumph against the Hoyas on Jan. 27.

2. Despite being 6-10 and 350 pounds, Smith only has 22 blocks this season - two in the last eight games.

3. Myles Davis is shooting 24.4 percent from the floor in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Xavier 62, Georgetown 59