Preview: Xavier at Georgetown

Seventh-ranked Xavier will try to avoid looking ahead to a showdown with No. 1 Villanova next week when it visits struggling Georgetown in a Big East battle on Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers have won seven of eight games since losing to Georgetown at home 81-72 on Jan. 19 when they shot only 35.3 percent from the field.

Xavier comes in off an impressive 85-74 victory over Providence on Wednesday as point guard Myles Davis stepped up with his first career triple-double. “I think the word that comes to mind when I think of Myles is ‘teammate,'” Musketeers coach Chris Mack told reporters. “He always tries to make the right play.” Georgetown dropped a 72-64 decision Wednesday against Seton Hall for its fifth loss in six games, falling to .500 in the league. “We’ve been fighting,” Hoyas coach John Thompson III told reporters. “We have to find a way to manufacture wins. The beauty of being in the best conference in the country is you still look up and have two games left against top-10 teams. … As frustrated as we all are, we still can make some noise.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox

ABOUT XAVIER (23-3, 11-3 Big East): The Musketeers’ 11 wins are already the most in three seasons in the Big East and they can point to depth and balance as the key ingredients to success. Six players are recording at least 9.4 points per contest, but sophomore Trevon Bluiett has stepped to the forefront by scoring 23 in two of the past four contests. Bluiett averages 15.3 points overall while freshman Edmond Sumner (10.9), Davis (10.7, team-high four assists) and James Farr (9.9, team-most 8.3 rebounds) have also been productive.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-13, 7-7): The Hoyas lost senior center Bradley Hayes (broken left hand) indefinitely and 6-10 freshman Jessie Govan has started in his place the last two games, scoring a season-best 27 on Wednesday. Senior guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (team-best 16.2 points per game) scored 20 and dished out seven assists in the victory at Xavier last month, but is 7-for-27 from the field the last two games. Sophomore L.J. Peak is second on the team in scoring (11.4) and has been in double figures nine consecutive games.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier F Jalen Reynolds had his second 15-rebound game of the season and fourth double-double Wednesday against Providence.

2. Georgetown G Tre Campbell scored a career-high 21 against Xavier last month and has totaled 13 in eight games since.

3. The Musketeers, who are 21-0 when leading at halftime, top the Big East in rebound margin (plus-8.4).

PREDICTION: Xavier 78, Georgetown 66