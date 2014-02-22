(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing name of Markel Starks in first graph, adjusting Lubick’s rebound total in second graph CHANGE Georgetown turnover total 2ND graph)

Georgetown 74, Xavier 52: Markel Starks scored 22 points and the Hoyas halted a two-game slide by thrashing the visiting Musketeers.

Jabril Trawick added 13 points for the Hoyas (16-11, 7-8 Big East), who committed only three turnovers in avenging an 80-67 defeat at Xavier on Jan. 15. Georgetown also received nine points and seven rebounds from Nate Lubick while limiting the conference’s third-highest scoring team to 52 points after allowing 82 in each of its last two defeats.

Semaj Christon scored 18 points to pace the sluggish Musketeers (18-9, 8-6), who fell to 1-4 in their last five road games. Justin Martin and Matt Stainbrook added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Xavier.

The Musketeers ran off seven straight points early in the second half to pull within 11, evoking memories of last month’s matchup when they erased a 17-point second-half deficit en route to the 13-point victory. The Hoyas ensured there would be no repeat, responding with a 9-0 spurt and pushing the lead to 23 midway through the half while holding Xavier without a field goal for nearly 13 minutes.

Trawick and Aaron Bowen scored four points apiece in a 10-0 burst as Georgetown surged ahead 29-15 with 7:18 left in the opening half. After the Musketeers cut the deficit to eight, Lubick and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera split the points in an 8-0 run to give the Hoyas a 42-26 edge at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hoyas coach John Thompson III elected to start Trawick - who missed the first matchup with Xavier with a broken jaw - and he responded with nine points in the opening 12 minutes to help Georgetown lead at halftime for the first time since Feb. 8 versus Butler. ... Xavier PG Dee Davis, who tied a career high with 17 points in Wednesday’s win over DePaul, was held scoreless and fouled out with 10:45 to play. ... The Hoyas rolled despite leading scorer Smith-Rivera managing only nine points on 1-for-8 shooting.