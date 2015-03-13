Xavier 67, Butler 61 (OT)

Xavier 67, No. 22 Butler 61 (OT): Dee Davis, Jalen Reynolds and Myles Davis each made key plays in overtime to help the Musketeers fend off the Bulldogs in the Big East tournament quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden.

Dee Davis and Myles Davis each scored 13 points to fuel Xavier (20-12), which will hook up with No. 2 seed Georgetown on Friday. Matt Stainbrook contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, Reynolds added 12 points and Trevon Bluiett notched 11 for the sixth-seeded Musketeers.

Alex Barlow scored a career-high 22 points and swiped four steals for Butler (22-10), while Kellen Dunham added 17 points before fouling out in overtime. Kameron Woods grabbed 14 rebounds for the third-seeded Bulldogs, giving him 42 boards over the last three games.

Three-point plays by Dee Davis and Reynolds helped stake the Musketeers to a 60-56 lead midway through overtime, although Barlow’s steal and his two ensuing free throws made it a two-point game. Myles Davis scored on a putback of his own missed 3-pointer with 1:05 left, and he knocked down a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to go, helping to seal the win.

Butler scored the game’s first eight points and led for most of the half, although Dee Davis’ 3-pointer in the waning seconds put the Musketeers on top 30-28 at the break. The Bulldogs used a 14-3 push to go ahead by nine on Dunham’s 3-pointer with 14-plus minutes to go in regulation, although the Bulldogs then went more than nine minutes without a field goal to enable Xavier to finally tie the game at 53 on Bluiett’s 3-pointer with 2:36 left - the final points of regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barlow led all scorers with 11 first-half points. ... Xavier had been 0-3 in overtime this season. ... The Musketeers won both meetings with Georgetown during the regular season.