Xavier beats No. 21 Georgetown on the road

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The road has not been kind this season for Xavier. But the visiting Musketeers got their first Big East victory away from home Tuesday thanks to guard Myles Davis.

Making just his third start of the season, Davis had 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and added five assists as Xavier held on to upset No. 21 Georgetown 66-53 in a Big East Conference contest.

The Musketeers (14-7, 5-4 Big East) led by 18 points midway through the second half, and won their first conference road game of the season after four losses. They are now 2-5 on the road this season.

“It feels great. We knew we could do this,” Davis said of the road win. “It took us too long to do this. We knew we had the opportunity in front of us. We kept the foot on the pedal and kept it going. It was just fun to finally get a win on the road. We got our defense going and our offense flowed.”

It was the second time this season that Xavier knocked off a Georgetown team that was ranked. Forward Remy Abell had 11 points and a career-high eight rebounds, forward Trevon Bluiett came off the bench to score 11 and guard Dee Davis had six assists and three rebounds.

“It was huge,” said Xavier center Matt Stainbrook (12 points) said of the road win. “We sort of set the tone early. A huge credit to the guards. It helps a lot when you have guards come on down and help you rebound.”

It was a memorable day for the Musketeers, who got to meet Xavier graduate and Speaker of the House John Boehner earlier at the U.S. Capitol.

“It was definitely a good learning experience,” Davis said.

Stainbrook said he visited the nation’s capital when he was in eighth grade. He said late Tuesday, with a smile, that some teammates he would not name learned earlier Tuesday what D.C. stood for in Washington, D.C.

Then the Musketeers taught Georgetown a lesson, holding the Hoyas to 39.5 percent shooting from the field while forcing 17 turnovers. Georgetown had just four offensive rebounds and lost the battle of the boards 36-28.

“Georgetown was playing as well as anybody who is in our league,” Xavier head coach Chris Mack said. “I can’t say enough about how our guards rebounded and blocked out. They were not allowing second shots. We did a good job of taking care of the ball for the most part.”

Georgetown (14-6, 6-3) entered the night in first place in the conference but made just 25 percent of its shots from the field in the first half. The Hoyas were paced in scoring by guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (13 points), reserve guard L.J. Peak (12 points) and center Josh Smith (10 points).

“They did an outstanding job,” Georgetown head coach John Thompson III said of Xavier. “A lot of them turnovers you shouldn’t make. We dug ourselves a hole. The hole was too deep to dig out of.”

Said Smith-Rivera: “They really defend well. They scouted us well. Give them credit.”

The Hoyas cut the lead to 54-45 on a basket and free throw by Smith with 4:26 left in the game. Then Smith-Rivera scored on a twisting layup to cut the margin to 54-47. Stainbrook scored off an inbounds pass under his basket with just seconds left on the shot clock to give the visitors a 58-47 lead with just 1:24 left to seal the win.

“I don’t think we were lethargic out there. We just made too many mistakes. We kept looking for the quick fix (on offense),” Thompson said.

The Hoyas had trimmed the lead to 40-30 with 12:50 left on a basket by Smith, who entered the game averaging 12.6 points per game but missed his only shot from the field in the first half.

But Xavier went on a run of 8-0 to grab a 48-30 lead on a three-pointer by Bluiett.

Xavier has now won three of its last four games against top 25-ranked teams.

NOTES: Georgetown plays at Creighton on Saturday while Xavier is at Seton Hall the same day. ... Xavier lost five of its first six road games this season but it is 11-0 at home. ... Xavier G Dee Davis was one of two players to start all of the first 20 games and he has a team-high 119 assists ... Xavier assistant coach Mike Pegues played at nearby DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., under Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten ... The Hoyas had used the same starting lineup in the first 19 games prior to Tuesday.