Xavier tops Georgetown to advance to Big East final

NEW YORK -- The disposer of Top 25 teams struck again Friday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Unranked Xavier (21-12) knocked off No. 23 Georgetown (21-10) for the third time this season, 65-63. The Musketeers, seeded sixth in the tournament, face No. 4 Villanova, the top seed, in Saturday’s final.

On Thursday, Xavier turned back No. 22 Butler 67-61 in overtime. Xavier is 6-2 against Top 25 teams this season.

”We believe in ourselves,“ said Xavier guard Dee Davis. ”We came here to win a Big East championship. “We didn’t come here just to beat Georgetown.”

On Friday, the Musketeers built a 21-point, second-half lead, then held on for the win. Xavier defeated the Hoyas 70-53 and 66-53 in the regular season.

”I’ve only been involved in one other game like this,“ said Xavier coach Chris Mack. ”I was an assistant at Wake Forest and we played Arkansas in the pre-season NIT and at one point we were ahead by 27 points and wound up winning by one point.

“I felt if we played three more minutes we might have lost by 17. I don’t think it’s anything other than we missed some free throws.”

Xavier was 6 of 8 from the line in the last 22 seconds, but were 19 of 31 for the game. The Musketeers were the conference’s best free throw team in the regular season

Center Matt Stainbrook topped Xavier with 20 points and nine rebounds. He was 8 of 13 from the floor.

Georgetown got 19 points from guard Jabril Trawick and 15 points from forward Isaac Copeland.

Georgetown freshman forward Paul White drained a 3-pointer to slice the Xavier lead to 59-57 with 24 seconds left before Xavier guard Myles Davis hit one of two from the line for a 60-57 edge two seconds later.

Xavier was 6 of 8 from the line in the last 22 seconds, but were 19 of 31 for the game. The Musketeers were the conference’s best free throw team in the regular season.

“Tonight we weren’t very good,” Mack said.

Georgetown guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera countered with a layup to get the Hoyas to 60-59, but Xavier guard Dee Davis made two free throws to put his team ahead, 62-59 with 10 seconds remaining.

Xavier had gone 10 minutes without a field goal until freshman forward Trevon Bluiett buried a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 3:33 to play, giving the Musketeers a 57-48 lead. Bluiett’s two free throws with 1:46 left moved the Xavier lead to 59-52.

The Hoyas finally figured out Xavier’s 1-3-1 zone, clawing back from a 21-point hole with 12:21 to play, trimming the Xavier lead to 53-43 on Trawick’s 3-pointer that ended a 10-0 run for Georgetown with 6:07 left.

“We finally got the ball in the middle of their zone and started making good decisions,” said Georgetown coach John Thompson III. “When we finally started to score our defense got better.”

Xavier started the second half the same way it finished the first half. The Musketeers used a 14-4 burst in the first 10 minutes of the half to grab a comfortable 49-33 cushion.

The Hoyas led by as many as eight points in the first half, before Xavier took control. A 3-pointer from forward J.P. Macura gave the Musketeers a 24-22 lead it wouldn’t lose.

Macura’s basket was the catalyst for an 11-4 run to close the half, giving Xavier a 35-26 cushion.

Stainbrook led Xavier with 14 first-half points, six taking place in that late run.

“He (Stainbrook) is difficult to stop, not only because of his skill level, but because of his basketball IQ,” said Thompson.

NOTES: Xavier is the lowest seed to advance to the final since No. 7 Louisville in 2012. ... Xavier G Myles Davis leads the Big East and is 22nd in the nation in free-throw percentage. ... Xavier F Trevon Bluiett leads all conference freshman in scoring with a 21.1 average. ... Xavier clinched its ninth 20-win season in the last 10 years and its 17th in the last 19 years. ... This is the 11th meeting between the two schools. ... Georgetown has been to the NCAA Tournament in each of coach John Thompson III’s 10 years at the school.