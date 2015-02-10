Preview: Xavier at Marquette

Coming off back-to-back losses to SetonHall and last-place Creighton, Xavier righted itself Saturday with a 78-69 winover first-place Providence. Now the Musketeers are charged with building offthe victory over a team ranked 20th in the NCAA’s Daily RPI, startingwith Tuesday’s road date at Marquette. “It was definitely huge that we came outand played like that,“ Xavier freshman Trevon Bluiett told the CincinnatiEnquirer. ”Now that’s kind of kicked it off, hopefully for the rest of theseason it’s how to come out and play. I think the first half we could haveplayed with more energy but definitely in the second half is the type of teamwe have to be at all times if we want to go far.”Marquette also reversed its recent fortunesSaturday, snapping a six-game losing streak and posting its first road win ofthe season in beating host Seton Hall 57-54. And the Golden Eagles got it donewith only seven available scholarship players as leading scorer Matt Carlinosat out with a concussion. “I‘m happy for our guys,“ Marquette coach SteveWojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. ”Our guys have beenthrough a lot of adversity. It would be very easy, and there’s a lot of teamsthat would wilt instead of keep growing and getting better.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT XAVIER (15-9, 6-6 Big East): The Musketeershave won four of their last seven games – a run that began with a 62-58 homewin over Marquette on Jan. 17 as Remy Abell scored 15 points on a career-highfive 3-pointers. Bluiett is pacing the team and all Big East freshmenwith 12.3 points per game, while senior center Matt Stainbrook is averaging12.1 points and a team-most 6.8 rebounds and guard Myles Davis is the squad’sthird double-digit scorer at 11.3 points. As a team, Xavier is tops in theconference with 77.2 points, a 48.7 field-goal shooting success rate and 17.2assists but opponents are scoring 69.3 points per game and shooting 43.9percent from the field.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (11-12, 3-8): Carlino poured in agame-high 27 points, including a 6-of-9 performance from 3-point range, in theearlier loss at Xavier but also had five of the team’s 18 turnovers. Carlino(14.5 points), freshmen Duane Wilson (11.7) and Luke Fischer (10.2) areaveraging double figures while Juan Anderson is scoring at a 9.7 clip and pacingthe team with 6.6 rebounds. Marquette ranks only above Creighton inthe Big East in averaging 66.9 points while also ranking next to last inrebounding margin (minus-3.7).

TIP-INS

1. Marquette leads the series 47-18, but Xavierhas won three of the four Big East meetings, including a 68-65 win in the conferencetournament quarterfinals last March.

2. Muskeeters’ senior G Dee Davis matched hiscareer high with 15 assists against Providence and ranks second in the Big Eastand ninth nationally with 6.3 per outing.

3. The Golden Eagles are pacing the conference andrank 20th nationally with 8.3 steals per game.

PREDICTION: Xavier 74, Marquette 68