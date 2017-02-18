Xavier, once a shoe-in to make the NCAA Tournament, is trying to pick up wins any way it can, which will likely be the strategy Saturday in a Big East game at Marquette. The Musketeers, minus their top two players in Trevon Bluiett and Edmond Sumner, couldn't sustain their effort Wednesday in falling at Providence.

Chris Mack's team was ranked as high as No. 7 while opening at 13-2, but is 5-6 since and is staring at its second three-game losing streak in the Big East. "I feel like I'm doing a lousy job as head coach influencing our team to fight through adversity," Mack told the media after his team was outscored 46-32 in the second half against Providence. "Tellin' ain't teaching and until we can survive other team's runs, we're fracturing." The Golden Eagles can certainly relate as their postseason hopes took a big hit with losses in four of the last five games, albeit with a full roster. The offense let coach Steve Wojciechowski down in the last two games as it mustered 62 and 65 points, well below its season average of 82 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT XAVIER (18-8, 8-5 Big East): As expected, J.P. Macura and RaShid Gaston were the focal point on offense against Providence as the duo accounted for 36 of the Musketeer's 63 points, but neither they nor the team could sustain it in the second half. If Bluiett misses another game, Mack will need more from the likes of Quentin Goodin, Malcolm Bernard and Kaiser Gates, who combined for 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting Wednesday. The team also needs to perform better from beyond the arc (5-of-17) and at the free throw line (8-of-17) than it did against the Friars.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-10, 6-7): With seven players averaging between 8.6 and 12 points, it is difficult to be sure who will lead the Golden Eagles in scoring on any given day. Sam Hauser, Markus Howard, Andrew Rowsey and Katin Reinhardt are the only players to do so in back-to-back games this season, but it was a different player in each of the last four games. One thing is for sure, Wojciechowski's team needs a win badly to improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament field, something that looked good following a victory over No. 1 Villanova on Jan. 24, but not so much since.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Eagles haven't been to NCAA Tournament since qualifying in eight straight seasons from 2006-2013.

2. The Musketeers, who play the Golden Eagles again March 1, won six straight in the series, but still face a 47-22 deficit.

3. Bluiett, who started 72 straight games before sitting out against Providence, averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in five games against Marquette.

PREDICTION: Marquette 76, Xavier 69